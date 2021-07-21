Fremont-Waterloo York Rite Masons host luncheon for Methodist Fremont Health staff

Two months ago, an idea hatched inside Daren Kizlin’s head.

Kizlin, a member of the Fremont-Waterloo York Rite Masons, wanted to recognize the work of staff at Methodist Fremont Health after over a year of tireless work to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, he suggested that the masonic body put together a picnic for healthcare workers at the hospital at a group meeting. While Kizlin said the York Rite Masons are typically not as active as other bodies, he said the members jumped on the idea immediately.

“I thought it would be a really nice thing if we said thank you to the hospital and everybody jumped on the idea and said: ‘Let’s do it,’” he said. “And I came up with fun activities and ideas to interact with the community, and they just ran with it.”

The body, made up of lodges throughout the Omaha area, organized a free lunch for Methodist Fremont Health staff on Saturday at the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children.

When Kizlin stepped up to take charge of the lunch, he knew it would be one of the “largest adventures” he had ever suggested.

“And I really just hoped and prayed that it would be well received by the hospital and that I would get a lot of volunteers from our organization,” he said.