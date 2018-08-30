Rosemary Moss Mueller was sad when she heard about the death of U.S. Senator John McCain.
But she has a little memento from the politician from Arizona and former prisoner of war.
The Fremont woman has a thank you letter written to her after she sent McCain a poem she wrote about POWs.
“Dear Mrs. Mueller, Thank you for your beautiful and heartfelt poems.
“I wish to commend your writing on subjects of which I unfortunately know all too well.
“Again, thank you for your thoughtfulness and please accept my sincere appreciation and best wishes to you.”
The signed letter is dated April 4, 2000.
Moss Mueller, who was born in England at the beginning of World War II, remembers the pain of growing up during that time.
“I remember the bombs and the sirens and I was under (age) 5,” she said.
She remembered hiding under a kitchen table.
“No food. No heat. It was horrible,” she said.
Moss Mueller, who later moved to the United States, said she is dyslexic and had trouble reading in school.
She wrote her first poem, while in Nebraska, in October 1990.
With limited writing and spelling skills, she painstakingly jotted her thoughts down on scratch paper.
She wrote more poetry that December as the Persian Gulf War appeared imminent and she wondered if her daughter, Delia, then a sergeant in a U.S. Army Reserve Unit, would be sent to the gulf.
“My first poem was about world leaders, asking them if they could see eye to eye and not go through with the war,” she said.
Moss Mueller compiled her poems in cloth-covered books that she made herself.
She sent copies of the book called, “Feelings of War,” to President Bill Clinton, Prime Minister John Major, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Prince Charles, Pope John Paul II and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
For McCain, she printed out the poem she wrote titled, “Think of Me,” and put it in 12-by-14 inch frame.
Her poem describes a scared POW being beaten while his tormentors laugh. It talks of nights almost too hard to bear. It depicts a prisoner wondering if anyone knows where he is and the small flame of hope that still exists.
Moss Mueller said she was shocked when she got McCain’s letter, which arrived just a short time after she’d sent the poem.
“Lots of times, people don’t respond to you,” she said.
Moss Mueller also sent a copy of her poem to the Anderson National Historic Site in Andersonville, Ga., where the National Prisoner of War Museum was being constructed.
She received a thank you letter in 1996 from then-superintendent Fred Boyles, who, in part, wrote: “Your poem is a moving tribute to all POWs.”
Boyles added that he would put the poem in a temporary kiosk outside the visitor center front door.
“I am sure it will be seen there by many people who have a strong interest in POWs and their history,” Boyles wrote.
Boyles added something else.
“I will also place your poem in our historical file where we have an extensive collection of poetry written by and about POWs in various wars.
There it will be available to future researchers.
“We all look forward to the day when our new museum will open and honor our POWs just as you have done so wonderfully in your prose.”
The National Prisoner of War Museum opened in 1998.
McCain, who was a prisoner of war for 5 ½ years in Vietnam where he endured brutal torture, was the guest speaker at the museum’s grand opening ceremony.
Just a year before, Time had named McCain as one of the “Top 25 Most Influential People in America.”
The senator died Saturday.
Moss Mueller was sad to learn of the senator’s death.
“I am a little upset, because I really liked that man,” she said. “It touched me like I knew him. I never met him.”
Moss-Mueller liked McCain’s straight talk and how she believes he tried to get Democrats and Republicans to work together.
“He didn’t pussyfoot around,” she said. “He said what was on his mind. He said what he thought was the truth and what people should do and tried to bring both parties together — or else nothing ever gets done.”
Moss Mueller said she’ll continue to watch McCain’s daughter, Meghan, a co-host on television’s “The View.”