Fremont woman dies after car accident

A 23-year-old Fremont woman died after a Wednesday evening accident on U.S. Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8.

Dodge County deputies were dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m., to the scene just east of Fremont.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office reported that Amalia Cabrera was eastbound on Highway 275 when the black 2016 Honda Civic she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Cabrera, the lone occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seat belts were not in use and airbags were deployed.

This crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident, the news release stated.