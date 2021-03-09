Fremont woman dies after traffic accident

A Fremont woman died after a Monday morning traffic accident in Fremont.
Angela Guarin, 48, died as a result of the crash, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m., when a dump truck was stopped in a northbound lane of U.S. Highway 77, waiting to turn west onto Ridgeland Drive in Fremont.
As the truck was waiting to turn, it was struck from behind by a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Guarin.
Gregory Goree, 58, of Fremont was the driver of the truck. He was not seriously injured, the State Patrol reported.
