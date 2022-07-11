 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Fremont woman dies in vehicle accident; two others injured

  • 0
Dodge County Sheriff's Department.jpg

A Fremont woman died and to other local residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.

Dominga Mendoza Mendoza, 44, died in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Amber Jackson, 32, and Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, were flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Omaha hospitals.

Preliminary information from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Jackson was northbound on County Road 19 in a red Chrysler van and Fontanez-Perez was eastbound in a black Toyota Camry when their vehicles collided at the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.

Mendoza Mendoza, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and county/state roads.

People are also reading…

U.S. 30 was closed for approximately three hours.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and NSP.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…

Adults sought for research study

Adults sought for research study

The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab is looking for healthy adults and caregivers to an older adult with a chronic disease (dementia, cancer, cardi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed's Bullard: US economy can handle higher rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News