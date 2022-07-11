Fremont woman dies in vehicle accident; two others injured

A Fremont woman died and to other local residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.

Dominga Mendoza Mendoza, 44, died in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Amber Jackson, 32, and Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, were flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Omaha hospitals.

Preliminary information from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Jackson was northbound on County Road 19 in a red Chrysler van and Fontanez-Perez was eastbound in a black Toyota Camry when their vehicles collided at the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.

Mendoza Mendoza, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not in use.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and county/state roads.

U.S. 30 was closed for approximately three hours.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and NSP.