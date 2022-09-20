Fremont woman has story published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' book

One of Brian Todd’s favorite holidays was the Fourth of July.

The Fremont teen liked going to fireworks stands to choose the best selections for his family’s celebration.

After his death in September 2005, the holiday was very painful for his parents, Tim and Janet.

But something happened in July 2006 that brought them comfort.

Janet wrote a short story about what happened, perfecting the piece throughout the years.

This year, she submitted her short story for inclusion in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul Miracles and the Unexplainable” book. Her story, “One Missing,” was among those chosen to be part of the book published this month and available for sale.

The new book includes 101 true stories, which it states are designed to prove that miracles happen every day to people from all walks of life.

For Janet, the book offers an opportunity to share a story about her son and offer comfort to those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“My whole goal in writing stories is to help someone see hope through the darkness,” she said. “If I can help somebody through their grief by offering words of hope, then I should do it.”

She tenderly remembers Brian and his vibrant life.

In high school, Brian was involved in the arts, theater and music. He was president of the Thespian troupe at Fremont High School and lauded for his commanding stage presence.

The funny, outgoing young man had many friends.

“At 18, he had the world by the tail,” his mother said. “He was a smart kid. He was a wonderful writer.”

Earlier in his life, Brian was diagnosed with high anxiety disorder and was taking medication, which he said helped. He also was on medication for severe migraines.

He had a migraine on the day he died, but spent that evening visiting friends.

Then in the early morning on Sept. 18, 2005, Brian took his own life.

Family and friends were devastated.

Friends would describe Brian as caring and compassionate, something he demonstrated even when selecting fireworks.

“He always loved Fourth of July,” Janet said. “We gave him money and he picked out the fireworks.”

The last summer before his death, Brian couldn’t find one type of firework that had been a family favorite.

“Oh mom, they don’t make the fireworks that you and grandma liked so well last year,” Brian said.

Janet didn’t have the heart to tell her son that it was just a firework and anything he picked out would be fine.

Brian went to look for a good replacement and found one.

“I think I found something better that you and grandma (Donna Todd) are going to love,” he said.

That experience left an impression.

“It explains his nature, that he was caring enough to remember from year to year what his grandma and I liked,” Janet said.

Ten months after Brian’s death, his parents were at a July Fourth celebration.

They watched parachutes from some fireworks float to the ground. Children scrambled to get them, but one parachute was missing.

The Todds later made the 45-minute trip home to Fremont, stopping at the cemetery to visit their son’s grave.

What they found there brought them comfort.

Already a writer, Janet began writing about this and other experiences that occurred after her son’s death.

One day, a fellow writer encouraged Janet to submit her story for the new Chicken Soup for the Soul book.

Janet submitted it earlier this year and a Chicken Soup editor later told her they wanted the story and had done some editing on it.

They took out two paragraphs, which Janet rewrote and resubmitted as a single sentence.

At the start of each short story, Chicken Soup editors place a quote—often from someone famous.

The quote chosen for Janet’s story was by the late actor and comedian Jack Lemmon who said:

“Death ends a life, not a relationship.”

Janet she finds the quote applicable.

“I’m still Brian’s mom,” Janet said. “I will continue to always be Brian’s mom. My grief does not last a year or two and then it’s gone. It will be a lifetime. I will continue to process his death for the rest of my life.”

Janet said that doesn’t need to be scary.

While grief is overwhelming in the beginning, she believes it changes and evolves.

“It’s not an overwhelming grief anymore,” she said. “As time goes on, the edges soften and you remember them (loved ones) in a positive way.”

She recalls what someone told her years ago:

“Someday, you will remember his life and not just the one day that he died.”

Janet said it took several years before she could say Brian’s name without crying.

She still loves and misses her son.

“They’re still a part of your life, they’re just not part of your physical life,” she said.

But when situations occur – like what happened in the cemetery years ago – they can bring hope.

The Todds’ oldest son, Travis, said he believes such things are reassurances from God.

Janet agrees and is excited to see her story in print.

“I hope the message conveyed is that God works in mysterious ways,” Janet said. “I think God uses everyday events and people and things to get his message across.

“And to me, the message was: ‘Brian’s spirit is alive and well. You don’t need to worry about that.’”

Such things bring comfort, hope and peace.

“I believe his spirit is alive and well with God,” she said.

Some people might think what Brian’s parents experienced after the July Fourth celebration was a coincidence.

Janet believes otherwise.

“I don’t believe in coincidences,” she said. “I think that is God’s way of showing his love for us. He’s offering us comfort. It confirms my belief that we have a loving God.”

Janet believes writing is a positive way in which she can deal with grief and hopes her story will help others.

“I hope they can find comfort in everyday things,” Janet said. “I think those everyday things are ways to help us understand and work through our grief.”

The story of what the Todds found when they went to the cemetery and how it brought them comfort starts on page 283 of the new book.

Information about the book can be found at: chickensoup.com/book/miracles-and-the-unexplainable.