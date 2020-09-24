Fremont woman honored by Great Western Bank for making more than 3,000 masks

Since Feb. 12, Holman has made and given away 3,025 masks. She said she’s received donations of either materials or money to purchase the materials.

“I buy a lot of LuLaRoe leggings that I cut them out off because they’re super soft, that’s what I make all the button headbands out of,” Holman said.

The button headbands, or ear saver headbands, are headbands with buttons so that the straps don’t go around the ears. Holman said she’s sent the headbands to hospitals in Fremont, Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“And it’s funny, because my husband just had surgery, he had his shoulder replaced about a month ago, and we were up at Methodist Hospital, and they were wearing them,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I made those.’”

When Holman first saw the signage in her yard last night, she said she thought they were Halloween decorations.

“I thought it was my brother, because he’s been taking the button headbands to hospitals for me,” she said. “He lives in Council Bluffs and he works in the infectious diseases at Methodist, so that was kind of a motivator too, because he was telling me they were going to need those.”