Fremont woman honored by Great Western Bank for making more than 3,000 masks

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, Amy Holman made it her mission last February to start making face masks for others.
“I have COPD, so I knew I wanted one,” she said. “And it helps to pass the time too, because I closed my store [Precious Treasures] June 1.”
Holman was honored and surprised Wednesday afternoon with gifts and signage calling her a “hometown hero” in her front yard by Great Western Bank, which awarded her with their Great Gifts of Gratitude.
Since February, Holman has made and donated more than 3,000 masks for first responders, as well as United States Postal Service workers and nursing homes.
Great Gifts of Gratitude, a one-time award program, gave a total of $70,000 to 140 community members who have helped others during the pandemic across the bank’s nine-state footprint.
“We had over 600 nominations, so we are very lucky to have one winner in our community,” said Tracy Kaiser, Great Western Bank branch manager of the Fremont location.
Kaiser said a committee of Great Western Bank employees used an online nomination process to take nominations from its customers, employees and other members of the public. Holman was nominated by Jessica Draine.
“Even though her small business was being forced to close, she has made hundreds of masks and delivered them to people in Fremont and hospitals and various other places for healthcare workers, postal carriers, etc.,” Draine wrote in her nomination. “Her goal has been to help keep Fremont and front-line workers safe.”
Since Feb. 12, Holman has made and given away 3,025 masks. She said she’s received donations of either materials or money to purchase the materials.
“I buy a lot of LuLaRoe leggings that I cut them out off because they’re super soft, that’s what I make all the button headbands out of,” Holman said.
The button headbands, or ear saver headbands, are headbands with buttons so that the straps don’t go around the ears. Holman said she’s sent the headbands to hospitals in Fremont, Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“And it’s funny, because my husband just had surgery, he had his shoulder replaced about a month ago, and we were up at Methodist Hospital, and they were wearing them,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I made those.’”
When Holman first saw the signage in her yard last night, she said she thought they were Halloween decorations.
“I thought it was my brother, because he’s been taking the button headbands to hospitals for me,” she said. “He lives in Council Bluffs and he works in the infectious diseases at Methodist, so that was kind of a motivator too, because he was telling me they were going to need those.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Great Western Bank employees told Holman about her award and gave her personalized gifts, including $175 in Nebraska Park’s Park Bucks, two zero-gravity camping chairs, a garden water fountain and a gift card to her favorite local restaurant.
“We just appreciate and wanted to acknowledge her dedication and her creativity and compassion during these unique times,” Kaiser said. “So we want to make sure that she was recognized for all the time that she has spent during COVID-19.”
Holman said she felt incredibly humbled by and thankful for the award and gifts for her work in making the masks, which she said she enjoys greatly.
“Hopefully, it’s saving lives,” she said. “Every face that’s covered is somebody not spreading it, so that was my goal.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.