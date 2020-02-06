When she first saw the email telling her that her book had been selected for the TaleFlick Discovery contest in December, Sharon Neill said she had to take a second to make sure it was real.
“I had to leave work for like 10 minutes to read that email,” the Fremont woman said. “I called my family right after. I was just so excited.”
Neil’s romance novel, “Bittersweet Timing,” was recently selected for the contest, which will give the winning entrees a chance to see their book be turned into a movie or television series.
TaleFlick Discovery is a weekly contest that allows fans to vote on books they want to see adapted. Applications are free and voting lasts for a three-day period on its website starting at noon Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday.
“It could be more than one winner,” Neill said. “Then those people get to meet with producers and executives and studios, which include HBO, Millennium (now Nu Image), Warner Media, to name a few.”
Neill has lived in Fremont for about 30 years and grew up in the surrounding area. She works in quality control at the Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant for Costco.
In January 2017, Neill published “Bittersweet Timing,” her first book, under “S.D. Neill.” The mature romance novel, available to purchase on Amazon, tells the story of Beth Baker, a small-town reporter who falls for a previous love, Justin.
“It’s 18-plus with the angst and passion and love and spite and heartbreak and all that comes with it,” Neill said. “It’s all the crazy emotions that make the parallels of life chaotic.”
Neill said her passion for writing has lasted her entire life, stemming from elementary school. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she had two answer: to work in a bank or be a writer.
“The bank seemed like a good idea, but the writer won out,” she said. “I started keeping journals and notebooks and short stories and just general thoughts, really, in my teens, and I still do to this day.”
The writing process for “Bittersweet Timing” started around 2012, Neill said. As she reads every day, she said she eventually considered giving it a try herself.
You have free articles remaining.
“It probably took me a good four years to actually write the book, get serious enough to think, ‘You know, I think I got something here to actually move forward with it,’” Neill said.
Neill said the most difficult part of writing “Bittersweet Timing” was the editing process.
“You write, you write, and then two days later, you don’t like it, so you rewrite, you rewrite,” she said. “And that’s a challenge that’s just the basic process of things, but once you get the momentum, the stories start to flow.”
The positive reception she’s received from “Bittersweet Timing” made Neill want to continue writing. She’s working on two books, a sequel to “Bittersweet Timing” and a standalone novel.
After finding out about the TaleFlick Discovery contest, Neill entered her novel in July. Although she doesn’t know when her book will go up for voting yet, she said she will be notified before it happens.
“During that time, I can use all means of promotion, social media or anything,” she said. “So I’ll be asking a lot of friends and family and fans, and hopefully new fans, to please vote and share with your friends to vote and do everything we can to spread the word to get some votes in there.”
Although her initial goal was just to finish one book, Neill said she’s happy to see her go above and beyond with the contest and future books.
“If TaleFlick Discovery can help me pursue that and get my book out there for people to read, that would be a true dream right there,” she said. “I enjoyed writing it, and I believe people will enjoy reading it.”
With the contest, Neill said she was excited to get word about her book out there, as TaleFlick shares the novels on its social media accounts.
“Even if nothing becomes of this and mine doesn’t get a ton of votes, it’s still positive because of the publicity itself,” she said. “It’s a positive new way forward, and that’s just something to be thankful for.”