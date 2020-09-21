Fremont woman sentenced to two years for meth possession

Beamis said Foster had also continued to test positive for meth and marijuana and had not filled out an evaluation as she had been instructed to do so.

“The defendant continues to rationalize her behavior and fails to take accountability for her actions, thus making her a very high-risk offender,” she said.

Foster’s attorney said her evaluation had been finished and asked to put a continuance on the sentencing. He argued that her crime was that of a user, and not of a dealer, and that she had improved since finding her new position in Blair.

Although Foster said her recovery had been better since leaving Fremont, Hall said the presumption of probation had been overcome due to her new charges and criminal history.

“In addition, there has been minimal effort put into an evaluation that probation, in the case, they never received it,” he said. “All those factors are substantial and compelling reasons that the presumption is overcome.”

Foster was given credit for 21 days previously served from March 24 to April 10. She will be required to serve at least one year.

“I will not order any post-release supervision,” Hall said. “I do not believe it would be of benefit to you or society, and as such, I am not ordering it.”