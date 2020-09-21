Fremont woman sentenced to two years for meth possession

A 49-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for methamphetamine possession Monday morning.
Rose M. Foster was found guilty on the charge, a class 4 felony, by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall after pleading no contest.
On March 21, Foster was stopped by a Dodge County deputy on Broad Street after failing to signal a turn while driving in her vehicle, which also had its trunk open. After finding that Foster had an active Dodge County arrest warrant, the deputy placed her under arrest.
During a search, the deputy located a glass pipe and bong with residue in Foster’s coat pocket. Upon searching Foster’s car, they obtained a plastic bag of a green leafy substance.
After being transported to the Dodge County Holding Facility, staff found syringes and a bag of meth in Foster’s breast area, as well as more bags of meth in her purse.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Foster had a “lengthy criminal history,” as after she was released on bond, she was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Blair on Aug. 15.
“The defendant’s actions often tell that she does not want to comply with treatment as she continues to ignore calls from past sponsors and past friends, due to the fact that she has relapsed and has continued to use,” Beamis said.
Beamis said Foster had also continued to test positive for meth and marijuana and had not filled out an evaluation as she had been instructed to do so.
“The defendant continues to rationalize her behavior and fails to take accountability for her actions, thus making her a very high-risk offender,” she said.
Foster’s attorney said her evaluation had been finished and asked to put a continuance on the sentencing. He argued that her crime was that of a user, and not of a dealer, and that she had improved since finding her new position in Blair.
Although Foster said her recovery had been better since leaving Fremont, Hall said the presumption of probation had been overcome due to her new charges and criminal history.
“In addition, there has been minimal effort put into an evaluation that probation, in the case, they never received it,” he said. “All those factors are substantial and compelling reasons that the presumption is overcome.”
Foster was given credit for 21 days previously served from March 24 to April 10. She will be required to serve at least one year.
“I will not order any post-release supervision,” Hall said. “I do not believe it would be of benefit to you or society, and as such, I am not ordering it.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Donald L. Shaffer, 21, was found guilty after pleading no contest to possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon, a class 3A felony. On July 14, Fremont Police Department officers were called to assist probation officers with Shaffer. During the home visit, officers noticed a large knife around 9 inches long in his bedroom. Hall ordered a presentence investigation (PSI) and set Shaffer’s sentencing to Oct. 26.
- Travis J. Hoge, 40, was found guilty after pleading no contest to third-degree domestic assault, a subsequent offense and a class 3A felony. On Aug. 17, 2018, a witness flagged down FPD officers to Hoge dragging his partner by the hair into their house. Although his attorney requested his bond allow him to travel due to work, Hall denied the motion, as he had failed to appear in court several times before. Hoge’s sentencing was set to Nov. 2.
- Isaiah J. Valdez, 18, was found guilty after pleading no contest to one charge of failure to stop and render aid, a class 3A felony, and another of driving while intoxicated, a class W misdemeanor. At around 1:30 a.m. on May 20, FPD officers were dispatched to a car collision at 16th and Clarkson streets. Valdez, who fled from the scene on foot, was identified by his passenger. The other driver suffered a hip dislocation from the crash. After a perimeter search and chase, Valdez was apprehended. Officers noticed a strong alcohol scent on Valdez, who refused a test. He had been previously issued a minor in possession citation earlier that night, and had a blood alcohol content level of .195. Hall ordered a PSI report and substance evaluation. He also required Valdez to stay at home, keep going to work and school and stay away from alcohol and drugs. Valdez’s sentencing was set to Nov. 2.
- Tyler F. Vance, 37, was taken into custody after a motion was made to revoke his probation. In April 2018, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Beamis said there had been allegations that Vance had absconded from his probation and had not returned calls or text messages. Additionally, Beamis said he had repeatedly tested positive for meth and asked for a bond to be placed. Hall gave Vance a $100,000 bond and set his hearing for Oct. 13.
- Benjamin F. Caldwell, 37, had his probation extended by a year for violating his probation after failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in September 2007 of third-degree sexual assault and ordered to register for 15 years. Caldwell entered probation after he was arrested and charged for driving intoxicated and crashing his car in February 2018. Caldwell told Hall he had been taking chemical dependence and anger management classes and was aware of how alcohol had “destroyed” him. Although Beamis argued for a 14-month prison term, Hall extended Caldwell’s probation and ordered him to pay the court costs and complete his anger class, as well as register as a sex offender. “You need to understand and appreciate how close you came to going to the penitentiary here today,” he told Caldwell. “If there’s such thing as a last chance, you’re on it.”
- Jimmy D. Dinovo, 62, had his bond lowered from $30,000 to $20,000. He is facing two counts of burglary and two counts of theft up to $500. On Feb. 27, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Platte Valley Equipment on a stolen battery, valued at $50. A week later, the office received an additional report from the business on 10 stolen batteries. After security camera footage was reviewed, Dinovo, an ex-employee, was identified and arrested. At Monday’s hearing, he had no plea agreement and his attorney said he would file a plea of not guilty and receive more evidence. Although Beamis said Dinovo had failed to appear in court several times, Hall approved the bond modification and said Dinovo had to remain with family in Council Bluffs, find work and stay away from drugs. His status hearing was set for Oct. 26.
- Cynthia K. Valente, 30, had her bond modified to include requiring her to avoid alcohol. Both parties were accepting of the new conditions, and Valente was required to test that afternoon. Hall said she would be taken into custody and her bond would be raised from $10,000 to $30,000 if she tested positive. Valente’s sentencing was set to Oct. 26.
- Lashunda M. Pittman, 42, was not present for her hearing as she refused transport from the Saunders County Jail. She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Hall gave a continuance for the hearing to Oct. 5.
