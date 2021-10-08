Fremont YMCA and RTG Medical preparing new children's basketball program

In teaching kids how to play basketball, RTG Medical recruiter Nick Cemer said it’s all about putting the fun in “fundamentals.”

“That’s really what it’s about,” he said. “I believe that everyone should have an opportunity to play.”

Children in kindergarten through fourth grade will get that opportunity with Nebraska Flyght, a new seven-week basketball program held by RTG and the Fremont Family YMCA later this month.

“We are excited to partner with RTG Medical to make this an affordable program so no youth are denied,” Fremont YMCA President and CEO Jerry Rinne said.

Nebraska Flyght runs from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. The deadline to apply for the program is Oct. 23, which can be done by visiting fremontfamilyymca.org.

The program’s fee for YMCA members is $20 per child and $40 for non-members. Participants will receive a free jersey and basketball through the program.

“RTG wants to ensure that every kid gets an opportunity to play if they want to,” RTG Community Engagement Representative Karna Dam said. “And through our partnership with the YMCA, that allows us to reach that goal.”

This program isn’t RTG and the YMCA’s first partnership, as in 2017, the medical staffing agency started sponsoring the SwimMates program, which provided swimming lessons to area first-graders.

“We wanted to be part of the solution to helping young people learn water safety and basic water swim skills so that we could hopefully prevent any catastrophes around water,” Dam said.

Dam said she recently took part in the program’s classes, which includes lessons both inside and outside the water, and said the change in the students was incredible to see.

“You start Day One with students who have never been in a swimming pool, who are scared, they are hanging onto you because they don’t trust the water,” Dam said. “And by Session Four, they have learned to trust the water and have learned to float, both on their backs and on their bellies.”

RTG’s relationship with the YMCA is just one of the company’s five community partners, which also includes the Dodge County and Nebraska humane societies, Wreaths Across America, Folds of Honor and the Nebraska Special Olympics.

During RTG’s Day of Thanks event in November, Dam said employees are able to donate toward any of the five community partners of their choice.

“So the ability to be able to support these community partners is not only company-driven, but it’s employee-driven,” she said.

Having developed a relationship with Rinne and COO Jeremy Winn, Cemer said he was approached about helping the YMCA grow its basketball program.

“At that point in time, we kind of set apart some of the fundamental basics of what they were looking for and how it could all be tied in to make sure that the kids were getting everything out of what the value was for the basketball program,” he said.

Seeing the success of SwimMates, Cemer approached RTG COO Jeremy Guenther about the possibility of a basketball program earlier this year.

“With his support from RTG already in the community of Fremont, I thought it’d be a really good and easy marriage for RTG to help out with the youth basketball program through the YMCA,” he said.

The first four weeks of Nebraska Flyght will go over the fundamentals on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 13 and 20. The classes will be taught by Cemer, former Nebraska basketball player Wes Wilkinson and other volunteer assistant coaches.

The children will be divided evenly on teams based on their grades, with third- and fourth-graders combined into one.

“Everybody gets a coach and there’s a head trainer that will come in and work with all of the kids at every grade on specific drills that they’ll do to get ready for the fundamentals of basketball and not just play games,” Cemer said.

Together, the children and coaches will go through skills like shooting, dribbling, passing and defense during the one-hour classes.

“Then after that’s completed, then there’s a draft and the teams are combined into liked-skill teams, and they go and they’ll play three weeks of games,” Cemer said.

Participants will have the the opportunity to play two games each on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at the YMCA.

With the program’s extremely low cost, Cemer said a wide variety of children will be able to learn valuable skills at no high expense to their parents.

“The YMCA has phenomenal court space and their doors are open to anybody in the community,” he said. “It’s not just Fremont, but the surrounding areas, anybody that wants to come and play that’s either a member of the YMCA or a non-member.”

Through the program, Cemer said he wants participants to take away a love of the game and to get involved in more physical activities.

“The goal is for everyone to walk away wanting to come back and continue to play basketball anywhere they want to with the ball they’re provided or even maybe coming back to the YMCA,” he said.

More importantly, Cemer said he believes a program like this is essential for the entire community.

“When I grew up, this was one of the major places; you played at the YMCA, you’d go to tournaments all the time at the Fremont YMCA,” he said. “So we’re just hoping that we can bring back a little bit of passion.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0