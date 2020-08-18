Fremont YMCA expands hours, reopens tennis courts, Kidz Zone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Family YMCA reopened many of its facilities Monday after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Areas that will reopen include the Kidz Zone, middle and west Sidner gyms, walking track, tennis and racquetball courts and men’s and women’s locker rooms, excluding the saunas.

Members will now have access to the YMCA’s tennis and pickleball courts, with pickleball open play from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

The YMCA will also expand its hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Kidz Zone’s new hours are 7:45-11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:25-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

While the Dillon Family Aquatics Center was previously closed from 1-4 p.m. for Summer Fun Club, it will now be open during those hours for open swim.

A 45-minute water aerobics class will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. starting Aug. 24. Reservations for the pool and the class are required by calling the YMCA at 402-721-6952.