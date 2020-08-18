You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont YMCA expands hours, reopens tennis courts, Kidz Zone
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont YMCA expands hours, reopens tennis courts, Kidz Zone

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Family YMCA

Fremont Family YMCA

 Fremont Tribune files

The Fremont Family YMCA reopened many of its facilities Monday after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Areas that will reopen include the Kidz Zone, middle and west Sidner gyms, walking track, tennis and racquetball courts and men’s and women’s locker rooms, excluding the saunas.

Members will now have access to the YMCA’s tennis and pickleball courts, with pickleball open play from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

The YMCA will also expand its hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Kidz Zone’s new hours are 7:45-11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:25-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

While the Dillon Family Aquatics Center was previously closed from 1-4 p.m. for Summer Fun Club, it will now be open during those hours for open swim.

A 45-minute water aerobics class will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. starting Aug. 24. Reservations for the pool and the class are required by calling the YMCA at 402-721-6952.

The steam room and coffee service will still not be offered. Entrants are encouraged to wear masks and enter through the Wellness Center doors if not seeking front desk assistance or using the pool or child care.

The YMCA closed on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening back up on May 9. It had previously allowed only members in the building, but has now opened back up to day passes.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News