Fremont YMCA expands hours, reopens tennis courts, Kidz Zone

The Fremont Family YMCA reopened many of its facilities Monday after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Areas that will reopen include the Kidz Zone, middle and west Sidner gyms, walking track, tennis and racquetball courts and men’s and women’s locker rooms, excluding the saunas.
Members will now have access to the YMCA’s tennis and pickleball courts, with pickleball open play from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
The YMCA will also expand its hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Kidz Zone’s new hours are 7:45-11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:25-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
While the Dillon Family Aquatics Center was previously closed from 1-4 p.m. for Summer Fun Club, it will now be open during those hours for open swim.
A 45-minute water aerobics class will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. starting Aug. 24. Reservations for the pool and the class are required by calling the YMCA at 402-721-6952.
The steam room and coffee service will still not be offered. Entrants are encouraged to wear masks and enter through the Wellness Center doors if not seeking front desk assistance or using the pool or child care.
The YMCA closed on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening back up on May 9. It had previously allowed only members in the building, but has now opened back up to day passes.
