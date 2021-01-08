Fremont YMCA offering ballroom dance classes for couples

Whether it’s the waltz, two-step or jitterbug, couples in and around Fremont can get their groove on with ballroom dancing lessons next week.
The Fremont Family YMCA will host four weekly classes in total on Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4. The program will cost $80 per couple for members and $100 for nonmembers.
Participants will also have the option to choose between beginner and intermediate classes. Beginner classes will be 7-7:55 p.m., while intermediate classes will be held 8-8:55 p.m.
To sign up, visit register.fremontfamilyymca.org. Participants must register with a dance partner.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class sizes will be limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are optional during the classes, but not required.
The classes will be taught by Sarah Baltzer, fitness instructor and ballroom dance instructor at the YMCA. She also teaches social dance and dance exercise at Midland University.
Having been with the YMCA for six years, Baltzer has 14 years of experience instructing ballroom dancing and has been involved with dance her entire life.
“It’s something that I have always loved and been passionate about,” she said. “And when I was in college, I took a social dance class, and that’s what sparked my love for ballroom dancing.”
Social ballroom partner dance is comprised of various types of international dance, including the tango, cha cha and quickstep.
“Country dancing is one category, smooth dancing is another, Latin dancing,” Baltzer said. “So there’s different types within ballroom, and it kind of all focuses around the genre of the music and the style of the dance.”
With the YMCA’s basic class, Baltzer said the program is meant for people without dance experience. Starting with the basics, the class aims to teach people to use the dances in social settings.
“So that’s the goal with that,” Baltzer said. “And then in the advanced class, we will quickly review the basics and then just move at a quicker pace, adding turns and moves and getting it to just kind of the fun stuff that happens after the basics.”
Baltzer said teaching ballroom dance has brought her enjoyment, as she gets to watch people have quality, fun time with their significant other.
“I also hope when they go out into a public dance setting, so a wedding or a dance somewhere socially, that they would be able to hear a song and say, ‘Oh, I know what kind of dance goes with this music,’ and be able to go out on the dancefloor and just enjoy themselves, and they know what to do,” she said.
Oftentimes, Baltzer said people hesitant to take a class like ballroom dance due to the amount of courage it takes.
“I would just encourage people that if they are in that boat,” she said, “they find themselves not sure if they’re wanting to take this class or not just to give it a try, because they will be happy that they did.”
For more information on the classes, contact Baltzer at 402-320-8222 or baltzersarah@gmail.com