Does the Easter bunny like water?

Sure sounds like it – especially since the bouncy distributor of colorful eggs plans to hop over to the Dillon Family Aquatics Center this weekend.

The aquatics center at 1558 E. Military Ave., will be the site of the first-ever Family Easter Pool Party. The public is invited to the event set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the center, which is part of the Fremont Family YMCA.

Cost is $5 per child for Fremont Family Y members and $10 per child for non-members. The event is open to children ages 6 months to 13 years. Children ages 8 and younger need to have an adult in the water with them. Kids need to bring their swim suits, a towel and a plastic Easter basket.

This latest holiday offering follows two other successful events, Swim with Santa and Kids New Year’s Eve Countdown to Noon. About 40 people came to the Santa event. Approximately 100 attended the New Year’s activities, which took place during the day on Dec. 31.

Miranda Long, aquatics director, explained the reason for the activities.

“We want to have more family involved events at the aquatics center,” she said.

Various activities are planned for the Easter pool party.

An Easter egg hunt will take place in the pool, starting at 11:15 a.m. Plastic, colored eggs with a prize inside will float on the water for children to collect.

Participants will be divided into three age groups: 6 months to 4 years old; 5-8 years old; and 9-13 years old. Long estimates each egg hunt will take about 15 minutes per group. Parents can help children in the first two age groups.

Children will get to meet the Easter bunny. Participants will get to count the jelly beans in a jar and the one with the closest guess will win a prize.

Kids also can decorate an Easter basket at home and bring it to the aquatics center for a contest. Lifeguards will judge the baskets and winners will get a prize.

A family swim will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and children will depart with a cupcake.

Long encourages the public to attend.

“I hope they attend to have fun as a family together,” she said.

She believes people will enjoy an indoor swimming Easter egg hunt and the family swim for an hour thereafter.

“It’s a healthy family activity,” she said.

In the future, the center plans to have open swim events from 1-3 p.m. most Mondays-Fridays. These events are free to members. A family day pass is $30 for non-members.

Long also said free adult swim lessons will be offered from 5-6 p.m. Fridays on April 7, 14 and 21. On Friday, April 28, the aquatic center will host a family water safety seminar with a drawing for life jackets.

The no-cost class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants need not be Y members. Registrations can be made on the Y website at fremontfamilyymca.org. The number of participants in the class will be limited.

Anyone with questions about the Easter pool party or the adult swim lessons is asked to contact Long at 402-721-6952 or mirandal@fremontfamilyymca.org.