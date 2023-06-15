Kylie Brown hadn’t written a grant before.

But with some help, she wrote one that netted a little more than $556,000 for new playground equipment and appliances for the Fremont Family YMCA.

Brown is a program director who operates the Y’s before and after-school program. She applied for a grant through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and learned in April that the Y received funding.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Brown, after reading an email about the award. “When I opened it, I was floored by the amount we were receiving.”

The funds will be used to install new playground equipment from Crouch Recreation. Some equipment will be installed for younger children who attend the Y’s childcare center. The new equipment for them will go on the greenspace in between the ice rink and outdoor tennis courts.

Other equipment will be installed on one of the Y’s two outdoor tennis courts for school-age children. Some of the Y’s new equipment will be handicap accessible.

Funds also will be used for new commercial appliances, cabinets and countertops for the childcare kitchen – especially useful during the summer when the Y serves between 180 and 220 children and staff. Other funds will be used for a new security system for the childcare center.

The kitchen renovation began earlier this month. Because the freezer and refrigerator were too big to take in an elevator to the childcare center, windows had to be removed from the second floor tennis viewing area. The appliances were moved from the indoor tennis courts—transported via an electric scissors lift to the window area—and taken through them to the second floor.

Plans are to have the kitchen completed in a couple of weeks.

Brown spoke of the need for new appliances.

“We only had one stove and oven so serving that many kids takes a long time,” she said. “Having that more efficient equipment will help us to run a smoother, more-effective childcare,” she said.

The center hasn’t had playground equipment for school-age children for about five years. Before that time, kids were taken to equipment at Memorial Park, which was removed when the Y expanded for the aquatics center.

“We’re needing some playground equipment for the school-age kiddos,” Brown said.

The playground for little kids at the childcare center has been there for at least 20 years.

It will take about 10 weeks for all the new playground equipment to come in and then installation can begin. That process is expected to take about a month.

Brown appreciates the assistance she received to write the grant.

“I’d never written a grant before and I asked my assistants for input on why we need the things we asked for and they gave their honest answers,” Brown said. “We want to be the best daycare and after-school program in town and in order to do those things we asked for more efficient equipment for our kitchen and an updated kitchen. The playground equipment will be great for years to come for kids to enjoy.”

In 2022, DHHS announced that it was investing $66 million into child care workforce stabilization and expansion.

Brown worked to submit an application in a timely fashion.

“Thanks to the help of many people at the Y – getting quotes and bids and helping me input information into the grant – we made it happen,” Brown said.

She learned April 11 that the Y received the grant.

“I think the state knows what’s needed to make programs successful,” she said. “We laid it all out there, letting them know what we needed.”

Brown was surprised by the sum of the grant.

“I honestly didn’t think we would get as much as we did,” she said. “I thought maybe half of that is what we would get, but we were going to be grateful for whatever, because it’s money that we didn’t have before.”

She’s very pleased with what the Y received.

“We’re blessed to have received the amount that we did and we look forward to getting all these things put in place so we can serve kids for years to come,” Brown said.

Julie Trausch, chief operations officer for the Y, expressed her appreciation.

“We are thrilled that Kylie was able to write this grant and that we were awarded the funds for this project,” Trausch said. “We are grateful as a YMCA team to be able to expand our offerings and to help keep our community strong.”