Fremont YMCA's Turkey Trot will continue this year

“We’ll do the packet pick-up in the tennis courts where we can really spread people out,” he said. “And then we really want everybody just to kind of hang out outside or in their car until it’s time for them to run.”

All participants in the event will be required to wear a mask. Runners in the 2-mile and 5-mile races are allowed to pull their masks down once they start running, Winn said.

The 5-mile run will start first at 8:30 a.m., with the 2-mile run starting five to 10 minutes later and the 1-mile walk following after.

“And then once you’re done with your race and cross the finish line, then there’ll be no access to come back to the YMCA,” he said. “We’ll want you just to get into your car and leave at that point, and we will mail the results and mail out the medals for the winners of each age group.”

The age groups for the run are 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and up. Awards will be given for the two runs for the top two in each age group, as well as the top overall male and female finishers.

The top male and female in the 5-mile run will also win $100 each. The results will be posted online at itsyourrace.com.