Fremont YMCA's Turkey Trot will continue this year

The Fremont Family YMCA’s eighth annual Turkey Trot will continue this year, allowing runners and walkers to take off Thanksgiving morning.
“We felt with other races that were able to go on, we felt this would be a good opportunity to do this,” YMCA Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Winn said. “And plus, it’s a great tradition of the Fremont YMCA, and we wanted to offer that with some restrictions and be able to continue to host the annual Turkey Trot.”
The run will take place Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. and will include a 1-mile walk, as well as 2-mile and 5-mile runs. The event will have its timing services provided by local business Run Nebraska.
Winn said YMCA staff discussed the possibility of still holding the event, looking at other runs that have taken place.
“We felt that this was still an event that we wanted to have since it’s held outdoors, and then we could space some people out to do the social distancing,” he said. “That way, we would still have those protocols in place and limit the access into the facility before and after the race.”
While events in the past would allow runners to converse in the YMCA building and have refreshments and fruit prior to the run, Winn said that won’t be available this year.
While packets will be handed out the morning of the run starting at 7 a.m., Winn encouraged runners to stop by the YMCA the day before between noon and 8 p.m. to pick them up ahead of time.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ll do the packet pick-up in the tennis courts where we can really spread people out,” he said. “And then we really want everybody just to kind of hang out outside or in their car until it’s time for them to run.”
All participants in the event will be required to wear a mask. Runners in the 2-mile and 5-mile races are allowed to pull their masks down once they start running, Winn said.
The 5-mile run will start first at 8:30 a.m., with the 2-mile run starting five to 10 minutes later and the 1-mile walk following after.
“And then once you’re done with your race and cross the finish line, then there’ll be no access to come back to the YMCA,” he said. “We’ll want you just to get into your car and leave at that point, and we will mail the results and mail out the medals for the winners of each age group.”
The age groups for the run are 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and up. Awards will be given for the two runs for the top two in each age group, as well as the top overall male and female finishers.
The top male and female in the 5-mile run will also win $100 each. The results will be posted online at itsyourrace.com.
Participants can register at fremontfamilyymcaturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com/register/. The cost for registration through Nov. 13 is $30 for runners and $15 for walkers, which includes a guaranteed T-shirt.
On Nov. 14, the registration cost will increase to $40 for runners with no shirt guaranteed. The price for walkers will be free, but will not receive a shirt. The cost for the day of the race for runners is also $40, but will receive no shirt.
For any questions, contact Winn at jeremyw@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.