Fremont youth run half-marathon with three-week YMCA program

Prenzlow said the program taught the children involved on how to make the running fun, as it’s something they can do any time, inside or outside.

“From the beginning, the first week to where they ended, was a pretty good pace and really cool to see the enjoyment they had,” she said. “And everyone came back every time, and we didn’t have any kids drop out.”

The runners also enjoyed the social factor, as Morgan said many of them had been cooped up inside with no way to see any of their friends.

“And I think it was a really safe environment, too,” he said. “It was outdoors, we had plenty of space to work with to keep them distanced, and yet they could still interact and have fun.”

Morgan said he was looking forward to the Youth Run Club meeting again in the fall, which will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 22 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

But Morgan said he was proud of this summer’s runners with the program, which he said was a much-needed activity for them.

“We saw kids that when they showed up, they weren’t really running hardly much at all, and by the end, they were running full laps and not stopping at all,” he said. “And I think that can translate down the road to, with running really being a life sport, they can get that love for it early on.”

