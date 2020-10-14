Fremonter earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Ashley Staver is being recognized for a golden achievement.
The local high school student has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
When Life Choices, a Fremont pregnancy resource center, needed funds for its free ultrasounds, Staver stepped in to help.
Staver worked with Milady Coffeehouse to host a fund-raising concert.
She recruited a local advertising agency to create concert fliers and asked local merchants to display them. She approached a local radio station for advertising support and was interviewed about her project and the concert.
The concert raised more than $1,600 and educated the community about Life Choices’ services.
Staver is among 16 high school girls in the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska council who earned the award by making lasting and impactful change in their communities, said Susan Payne, public relations specialist.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts tackle issues dear to their heart, driving lasting change in their communities and beyond. Ashley Staver’s concert to raise money for Life Choices in Fremont did just that,” Payne said.
Payne expressed appreciation for Staver’s work.
“We’re proud of Ashley for taking action to make a difference on an issue she is passionate about,” Payne said.
Suzanne Schneider, executive director of Life Choices, expressed her gratitude for Staver’s endeavor.
“It has been an encouragement to watch Ashley work so diligently to raise money and community awareness for Life Choices,” Schneider told the Tribune. “Not only has she been driven in her fundraising, but she has also proven to be passionate about the mission of enabling unplanned pregnant women to choose life. I speak on behalf of all of Life Choices in saying, we are so proud of you, Ashley!”
Life Choices at 230 E. 22nd St., Suite 2, provides free and confidential services. Such services include pregnancy testing, peer coaching, free onsite ultrasounds, prenatal and parenting classes and a diaper program.
The limited obstetric ultrasound is for the purpose of confirming the pregnancy, detecting fetal heart tones and determining the fetal age and due date.
The agency is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
