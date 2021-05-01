Fremonter faced neurological effects of COVID

Mike Sindelar was surprised when he tested positive for COVID-19.

It was mid-October when the Fremont man noticed symptoms he associated with allergies: a stuffy nose and scratchy throat. He questioned going to work at his job as chief financial officer at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont.

“What would you tell your employees?” his wife, Susan, asked.

He’d tell them to stay home. So he did. Amid the COVID pandemic, Sindelar also decided to get tested. That was on a Thursday. The following Monday, Sindelar learned he’d tested positive for the virus.

“I was surprised, because I didn’t really feel that bad at all,” said Sindelar, 57.

His initial symptoms didn’t seem so severe. Only later would he experience dizziness, brain fog, trouble with balance and a lack of hand-eye coordination. He’d learn the virus had affected his nervous system.

After his positive test, Sindelar quarantined and worked from home.

“It really didn’t slow me down too much at all,” he said.

He returned to work. But two days later, he began feeling dizzy and was nauseous after lunch. He went home and became physically ill.