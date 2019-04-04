Sue Reyzlik spent many nights curled up with her granddaughter, RaiLee, telling stories about whatever RaiLee wanted to hear. The requests weren’t always conventional. One night, she asked for a story about a thumb. Another night, she wanted a tale about how pencils were made. Other times, she wanted to hear more about her family and ancestry.
But on one night three years ago, RaiLee asked Reyzlik for a story about three frogs. And so Reyzlik spun a yarn about three frogs — Hops, Green and Fredericka — and their attempt to repurpose litter scattered around their forest home to see who could build the best raft.
Reyzlik kept the story in her back pocket — recently retired, she was interested in pursuing a lifelong interest in writing, and she thought the story could make a good children’s book. And then, in October 2017, her family got some unfortunate news, prompting her to finally pursue sharing her story about three frogs.
Reyzlik’s other granddaughter, 4-year-old Gracyn Smith, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Reyzlik felt more urgency to produce her story, which features a strong female main character, both to help inspire Gracyn and to raise money to help her.
This past Saturday, she held a book signing event debuting her self-published children’s book, “Tell Me A Story Oma Sue About Three Frogs” — a title that nods to Gracyn’s nickname for Reyzlik: Oma. All the proceeds go toward a special needs trust that’s been set up for Gracyn, Reyzlik said.
The book features a sharp and bold female lead character in the form of Fredericka, or Freddy, “a smart frog — a cute little freckled frog with the biggest blue eyes you had ever seen,” Reyzlik writes.
“Part of the story for me was RaiLee was so smart,” Reyzlik said. “Two of the frogs, Hops and Green are boys, and Freddy is the girl. So she figures everything out. So it was kind of empowering girls for science, technology and engineering.”
Freddy’s resourcefulness and intelligence also reminded Reyzlik of Gracyn.
“She has been our fierce little Freddy,” Reyzlik said of Gracyn.
There’s another subplot that runs through the story — an educational element that aims to demonstrate the importance of protecting the environment.
Reyzlik retired from her longtime post as the executive director for the environmental conservation group Keep Fremont Beautiful last year, but she didn’t retire from a deep passion for environmental consciousness.
That much is clear in her new book, which blends a love for her grandchildren with a love for the environment.
At Freddy’s suggestion, the three frogs decide to sort through litter that’s accumulated around their pond for a friendly competition: whoever can use the litter to create a raft that can successfully cross the pond gets to be the “boss for the day.”
Freddy ultimately wins the title, but in the end, the frogs decide to team up to clean the litter.
The final pages of the book are dedicated to educating readers on repurposing. There are instructions on how to build the raft of styrofoam, plastic bags and empty bottles featured in the story. There are suggestions for other repurposing projects for kids that can force them to come up with creative ways to use things that would ordinarily be discarded. There’s a reminder that the litter featured in the story was put there by humans — and it can be picked up by humans. And a message that, when families are done reading, they should donate the book or share it with others instead of throwing it out.
“In America, almost 18,000,000 tons of paper makes its way to the landfill every year,” Reyzlik writes. “Please do your part to reduce the amount of paper going to the landfill by sharing this book with others — when you are done, pass it on.”
“I want people to love the environment, and I’m hoping in my own little way, I can still spread the word about that,” Reyzlik told the Tribune.
Reyzlik wrote the book inside a small writing shed in her backyard, built for her by her son-in-law. When she was going into retirement, Reyzlik had always known she wanted to pursue writing, and in addition to writing more children’s books, she hopes to explore stories inspired by her own family and ancestry.
She started her own publishing company called Oma Publishing so she could self-publish. More information on where to find the book is available at www.omapublishing.com.
She had the help of a Fremont-based artist named Kevin Brown for the book’s artwork, but as a former art teacher, she contributed some artwork herself.
Reyzlik said that readers should expect more from Hops, Green and Freddy. She envisions the story about the three frogs to be a trilogy. The next story will be about the three frogs adventures after a flood washes them out of their home — it’ll be especially timely given last month’s flooding here in Nebraska, though the link is unintentional. The book has been in production for several months, Reyzlik said.
But for Reyzlik and her family, the focus on Gracyn and her journey remains. They’ve had shirts made up honoring Gracyn, featuring a picture of Freddy the Frog and a Shakespeare quote: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”
For Reyzlik’s daughter and Gracyn’s mother Sara Smith, Reyzlik’s book has helped her teach important lessons to her already strong-willed daughter.
“To raise a girl and to raise her with a disability, it’s more important than ever to teach her to be strong and make decisions that keep her strong,” Smith said. “She knows what she wants, she knows what she doesn’t want and she has a very commanding voice.”