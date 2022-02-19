 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremonter trained pilots during World War II

John Siems

John Siems is shown with a pilot at Fremont Municipal Airport in the 1940s. Siems trained pilots during World War II.

 Courtesy photo

Fremont’s Municipal Airport has a history that pre-dates World War II. 

When the City of Fremont wanted someone to start an airport and flight school, John T. Siems accepted the job of fixed base operator in 1940.

Siems and his dad built a two-stall hangar on an 80-acre stubble field where the airport now sits.

Construction of the brick hangar started in 1941 with bricks from a torn-down Fremont schoolhouse.

Siems was accepted into the federal government’s Civilian Pilot Program (CPT) for primary flight training. The program started with 10 students and Siems, the only Fremont flight instructor.

The CPT program evolved into the War Training Service with the beginning for World War II, increasing students to 30 with four instructors and three airplanes.

Vintage photos show Siems in an aircraft and airmen around a chalkboard.

The program was discontinued in 1943. Many veterans returned home after the war ended and Siems’ company started training them under the GI Bill.

Airport history indicates that Siems was active in flying until he retired in 1968.

At age 83, he was named Outstanding Aviation Pioneer from the Nebraska Antique Airplane Association in September 1990.

Siems died in June 1994 after a four-month cancer battle.

The current terminal was built in 1964 and renamed as the John Siems Administration Building in 1995.

