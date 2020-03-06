Fremonter urges bone marrow donor education

John Kennedy hopes more people will become bone marrow transplant donors.
In December 2019, the Fremont man received a transplant with a donor’s cells.
Kennedy waited six weeks before a match was found, but he might have had to wait for months.
Now, Kennedy wants more people to learn about becoming donors and hopes the Unicameral will pass Legislative Bill 541.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont introduced the bill last year. The bill aims to require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to educate the public about bone marrow donation.
Nebraska Medicine, which welcomes the senator’s interest, has offered blood and marrow transplantation to people diagnosed with diseases or blood disorders since 1983.
The center also uses the National Marrow Donor Program to find donors if patients cannot find one within their families.
Sheree Gilmore, clinical research and donor services lead of Nebraska Medicine’s program, knows the importance of educating the public about the need for bone marrow donors.
“By increasing donation awareness, this bill will help to increase the number of donors on the registry,” Gilmore said in a Fremont Tribune article in February. “That will increase access to this curative treatment for families who need a matched donor.”
In Kennedy’s case, only four people in the entire world had donated bone marrow that would be any kind of a match for him. His transplant came from a foreign donor.
Kennedy said more people need to go to the national bethematch.org bone marrow registry and start the process of becoming a potential donor.
“Most of our bone marrow donors, including mine, are from European countries,” Kennedy said. “The U.S. needs to be more aggressive about educating people about the need for and the process of becoming a bone marrow donor and also encourage employers to support any employee that does become a matched donor. Doctors’ offices are the perfect place to start this education.”
He hopes people will register to help more people like him.
You have free articles remaining.
Initially, Kennedy experienced tiredness and aches and pains before going to his family physician, Dr. Thomas Wolf, in Fremont for a physical. Wolf referred Kennedy to Dr. M. Salman Haroon, an oncologist in Fremont.
Kennedy said he was diagnosed with a blood disorder about three years ago.
As time passed, Kennedy found he’d need a bone marrow transplant.
“Once I made up my mind to proceed with the transplant, I was surprised to learn that it could take several months before a donor match might be found,” Kennedy said. “I was afraid I had waited too long.”
He was nervous and excited when learning a donor was found after about six weeks.
“I am so thankful to my anonymous donor for prolonging my life and for Dr. Zaid Al-Kadhimi and his team at UNMC for having the knowledge and skills to perform my transplant and give me a better shot at living,” he said.
Without the transplant, Kennedy said his life would have been shortened by a significant amount of time.
The bethematch.org website states that adults may be asked to donate in one of two ways:
- “Peripheral blood cell (PBSC) donation involves removing a donor’s blood through a needle in one arm. The blood is passed through a machine that separates out the cells used in transplants. The remaining blood is returned through the other arm.”
- “Bone marrow donation is a surgical procedure in which liquid marrow is withdrawn from the back of the donor’s pelvic bones using needles. Anesthesia is always used for this procedure, so donors feel no pain during marrow donation. Most donors feel some pain in their lower back for a few days afterward.”
Kennedy said he’s been doing all right since his transplant.
“I’m hanging in there,” he said. “I’m going through the process.”
And the process can take time.
Meanwhile, he encourages people to learn about bone marrow donation.
“Who knows, you might be able to save a relative or your best friend’s life,” he said. “The important thing is that you saved a life.”