Fremonter urges bone marrow donor education

In Kennedy’s case, only four people in the entire world had donated bone marrow that would be any kind of a match for him. His transplant came from a foreign donor.

Kennedy said more people need to go to the national bethematch.org bone marrow registry and start the process of becoming a potential donor.

“Most of our bone marrow donors, including mine, are from European countries,” Kennedy said. “The U.S. needs to be more aggressive about educating people about the need for and the process of becoming a bone marrow donor and also encourage employers to support any employee that does become a matched donor. Doctors’ offices are the perfect place to start this education.”

He hopes people will register to help more people like him.

Initially, Kennedy experienced tiredness and aches and pains before going to his family physician, Dr. Thomas Wolf, in Fremont for a physical. Wolf referred Kennedy to Dr. M. Salman Haroon, an oncologist in Fremont.

Kennedy said he was diagnosed with a blood disorder about three years ago.

As time passed, Kennedy found he’d need a bone marrow transplant.