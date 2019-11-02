This weekend, area residents will change their clocks back for the end of Daylight Savings Time.
And the Fremont Fire Department is advising folks to make another alteration:
Change the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are often forgotten,” Fire Chief Todd Bernt said. “Too many times, the fire department responds to a fire and the smoke alarms did not work because of missing or dead batteries.”
A working smoke alarm cuts a person’s chance of dying in a fire nearly in half.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire department is taking part in a smoke alarm battery replacement program. The department wants to help members of the community who are unable to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms.
Senior citizens or disabled individuals, who are unable to replace their batteries and would like to have their alarms checked and batteries replaced, should contact the fire department at 402-727-2688.
A member of the fire department then will make arrangements to replace the battery free of charge.
“We want the residents of Fremont to feel safe and secure when they sleep at night, knowing that the smoke alarm will sound in an event of a fire,” Bernt said.