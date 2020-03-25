Fremonters making surgical masks to help coronavirus effort

Ronhovde also started following instructions from Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, on how to make the masks. The information can be found at deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask.

“They did post later that they had such an overwhelming response that they would just like people to make them in other states and take them to their local hospitals,” Ronhovde said. “But the article also said to check and make sure that they would accept them before you went to all the work, and that’s why I called and asked at Nye Legacy if they would take them if I made them.”

Ronhovde said although elastic is in short supply, she was able to get a shipment from a friend to use for the masks. For those that can’t use the material, she uses string instead.

“It’s just a little bit more effort on the nurses’ and doctors’ parts to tie them, but at least they would have something,” Ronhovde said.

When making the masks, Ronhovde also said she received tips from a friend, who had to adapt the pattern for the masks, which were too small for her husband to try on.