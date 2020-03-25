Fremonters making surgical masks to help coronavirus effort

When she was a young girl, Edie Ronhovde said her grandmother would tell stories about her visits to the local American Red Cross during wartime.
“She just said there wasn’t a whole lot you can do, and so that was what she did,” she said. “She went down to the Red Cross and she would roll bandages and help out however she could.”
Ronhovde and others in the Fremont community are keeping that same spirit alive as they make surgical masks for nursing home Nye Legacy and others in the community in need with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus has caused a global shortage of surgical masks, which are going up to four times their price. The masks help prevent the spread of the virus to healthy people.
Nye Health Services CEO Russ Peterson said although the center carries plenty of personal protective equipment — masks, gowns and gloves — the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed the healthcare system.
“We’re still kind of chasing down masks and other personal protective equipment that we can,” he said. “But what’s cool is to see people reaching out, saying, ‘How can I help?’”
Ronhovde retired from teaching math at Fremont Middle School last May. She raised three children in Fremont with her husband, Mike, who also teaches math at Fremont High School and Metropolitan Community College.
“I have a lot of energy, and I don’t sit well,” Ronhovde said. “So trying to find things to do has been my goal so I don’t just sit and watch television or read too many bad news stories right now.”
While quarantining, Ronhovde started work on making quilts for her two daughters’ school classrooms to give to the kids at Christmastime, which she does every year.
“I was using scraps to do these until I used all of them up,” she said. “Well then, when I saw posts on Facebook about making masks, I thought, ‘Well, I could be making these instead of quilts right now, and then I can go make my quilts later, if that really was a thing.’”
Ronhovde reached out to Nye Legacy, where her mother lives and where she brings her service and therapy dogs that she trains to visit. After a meeting Monday, the home told her they would accept any masks.
Immediately, Ronhovde started reaching out to friends, including members of the quilting group at her church, First United Methodist.
“When I contacted the one down there, she said that she had been contacted by her sister and a couple other groups to work on masks also,” she said. “So I think everybody’s trying to go through their quilting groups and friends and let people know that we need to start working on this now in Nebraska.”
Ronhovde also started following instructions from Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, on how to make the masks. The information can be found at deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask.
“They did post later that they had such an overwhelming response that they would just like people to make them in other states and take them to their local hospitals,” Ronhovde said. “But the article also said to check and make sure that they would accept them before you went to all the work, and that’s why I called and asked at Nye Legacy if they would take them if I made them.”
Ronhovde said although elastic is in short supply, she was able to get a shipment from a friend to use for the masks. For those that can’t use the material, she uses string instead.
“It’s just a little bit more effort on the nurses’ and doctors’ parts to tie them, but at least they would have something,” Ronhovde said.
When making the masks, Ronhovde also said she received tips from a friend, who had to adapt the pattern for the masks, which were too small for her husband to try on.
“You have to adjust that accordingly to whoever’s going to be using it also,” she said. “So that’s why I’m going to try a couple of them and have them check them and see if they’re the right thing or not before I go crazy here and make a bunch of them.”
Cathi Sampson, director of business development for Nye Health, said the company was grateful for the community support, including the donation of flowers, food and protective equipment from local businesses.
For instance, Sampson said local tattoo parlors have donated masks and gloves from their stock to the company.
“Local preschool students have sent artwork to our residents, and family members have found creative ways to communicate with their loved ones,” she said. “The generosity of others has been a bright light to our team members and our residents.”
So far, Ronhovde has made 20 masks. Although they take around 20 minutes to make, that time has been cut in half with other volunteers cutting.
“I just think the more people that know, that’s something they can be doing,” Ronhovde said. “Because a lot of people are sitting at home right now trying to figure out, ‘What can I do?’
Mari Maxwell is one of the people helping Ronhovde with the mask-making efforts. Maxwell is also a math teacher at FMS, where she first met Ronhovde, who reached out to her for help via Facebook.
Although she said she can’t sew, Maxwell and her sons, Aiden and Layne, got to work on cutting cotton material for the masks.
“Being at home, I’ve got two kids who can help cut, too, so we’ve got them involved in volunteering their time for a good cause,” she said. “It’s just important to help the community.”
Before sending them to Ronhovde to sew, the Maxwells cut about 40 6-by-9-inch masks an hour.
“I’m not a seamstress, but I can get involved this way,” Maxwell said. “So it gives our family something to do, which is nice.”
Maxwell said the work was important to her, as she has family in Omaha and O’Neill who work in nursing. She said she believes everybody can do something to help out, even from their houses.
“We obviously have more time on our hands than we were planning at this time in our lives,” Maxwell said. “I’m not medically trained, so I can’t go out and volunteer my time that way. But I can offer support to those who are.”
Ronhovde also has a personal connection, as two of her children are living in California, which is currently under heavy quarantine, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases.
But Ronhovde said any seamstress who has material lying around should take advantage of the unused material for making masks.
“These were just scraps, and they were just sitting here, and I was trying to find a way I could put them to good use,” she said. “And so hopefully, this will be a way.”
