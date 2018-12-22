It was hot that August day when Bill and Kim Wilch took a kayak trip down the Elkhorn River.
They’d brought along Annie Baskova, a foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic, who’d been in the United States for only two days.
The trio floated down the river by Arlington and stopped on a sandbar for a picnic. They’d finished eating and had taken photos when Bill Wilch began feeling nauseous. He had a backache and was light-headed and sweating.
At first, Wilch thought he was having a heat stroke, so he went across the river in his kayak to a shady area on the bank. Kim and Annie followed. When Kim asked her husband about his symptoms, she got a frightening response.
“I think I’m having a heart attack,” he said.
Bob Bolden and Dee Kohl had gone to a birthday party for 4-year-old Evan Mackey at a cabin, west of Arlington. They’d enjoyed the party at which Evan’s parents, Gabe and Marci, announced they were expecting a baby girl.
After the party, Bolden and Kohl opted to take an airboat ride. They traveled up the Elkhorn River toward Nickerson for a couple hours, then turned around and headed back to their cabin near Arlington.
Then Bolden suggested they go even farther down the river.
“Something told me to keep going,” Bolden said.
Months later, the Wilch house in Fremont was a whirl with light-hearted conversation as family and friends laughed and looked forward to the holidays. This will be a good Christmas, but it could have been a very sad one if not for a river rescue that took place Aug. 18 and what some believe involved extra help from angels.
Kim Wilch was shocked by her husband’s statement that day. And there was no way she could give him CPR on the embankment, which was all mud and no beach.
Yet within about 30 seconds of Wilch’s dire comment, the couple heard an airboat.
Bolden and Kohl were coming around the river’s curve when they saw people on the sandbar.
They weren’t the Wilches or Baskova, but something made Bolden ask if they were all right.
When the people said they were fine Bolden turned the airboat around and prepared to leave.
Then a woman on the sandbar began waving her arms.
The people again said they were fine — but alerted Bolden and Kohl to other folks on an embankment, behind some trees and brush, who were having trouble.
They pulled the airboat up to the embankment where they saw a man doubled over – and soon discovered it was Bill Wilch.
Kohl, who is trained in CPR, jumped off the airboat, landing knee-deep in mud.
“We had to get him out of his kayak and onto the deck of the airboat,” Kohl said.
So with one leg in the mud and the other on the airboat, Kohl tried to haul Bill Wilch up onto the watercraft.
“He’s in so much pain,” Kohl said, describing the scene. “He’s sweating. He’s clammy and I said to Bob, ‘Help me! He’s having a heart attack.’”
Bolden reached down and the two hurled Wilch onto the airboat.
“Get moving, now,” Kohl said.
Bolden maneuvered the airboat away from an obstacle course of trees and debris in the water. Wilch was curled up on the boat.
Kohl couldn’t find aspirin (often given to people having a heart attack), but began giving Wilch ice chips and telling him he’d be OK.
At the same time, she mentally reviewed her CPR skills.
Back at the embankment, Kim Wilch had called 911, telling them how to get to their cabin, also near Arlington. Wilch and Baskova then rapidly paddled their kayaks downriver to a place where Bill’s truck was parked.
Meanwhile, Bolden steered the boat to Gabe Mackey’s concrete boat ramp, where a rescue squad could get Wilch.
Kohl called Mackey, but due to the airboat’s loud engine couldn’t hear. She yelled into the phone, telling him to call 911, because someone was having a heart attack.
“I forgot to tell him who it was,” Kohl said, adding, “He thought it was Bob (Bolden).”
Mackey and his family were relaxing by a pool after the birthday party, when he heard his phone ring.
“I could tell it was Dee, but all I heard was the airboat — except for the part ‘Call 911. Heart attack,” Mackey said.
Mackey mistakenly thought Bolden was having a heart attack.
Someone at the Mackey cabin called 911, while he and his brother-in-law, Tim Anderson, hopped on an airboat and headed down river.
They spotted Bolden’s boat.
Bolden pulled up to the boat ramp. A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was at the scene with the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department’s Rescue Squad arriving shortly thereafter.
Marci and Gabe’s dad, Dana Mackey, were on the river bank. Kohl got five baby aspirin from Dana to give to Wilch. Rescue squad workers gave Wilch more baby aspirin, checked his vitals, got him in the squad and hurried away.
Bolden thought Wilch didn’t look good.
Kohl thought: “If they can just get him somewhere they can take care of him, it’s going to be OK.”
In the meantime, Anderson and Gabe Mackey hopped on an airboat to get Kim Wilch and Baskova.
Wilch and Baskova were paddling their kayaks when they heard an airboat and made their way to a sandbar.
Mackey and Anderson got the women and the kayaks on the airboat and took them to the Wilches’ cabin. Wilch learned her husband was being taken to Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Wilch and Baskova got into a vehicle and headed toward Omaha.
They did reach the Omaha hospital, where surgeons put a stent in Bill Wilch’s left carotid artery. A surgeon concluded that Wilch’s husband’s artery was 99 percent blocked.
Wilch survived what’s called a “widow-maker” heart attack. He went home — five days after his heart attack – with a defibrillator vest.
He’d wear the vest for about three months. He watches his diet and sodium. He quit smoking.
Wilch turned 60 years old on Dec. 7.
Three days later, Bolden, Kohl and Gabe Mackey were in the Wilch home as they recalled what happened that August day.
“If it wasn’t for these guys, I wouldn’t be alive — Bob, Dee, Gabe,” Wilch said. “They got me to the hospital, got me the care I needed. After the hospital, I had Kim and Annie taking care of me.”
Kim Wilch noted that Pete Nuncio and Tom Anderson mowed for them.
“Before we knew they were our river friends and now we know they’re our river family,” she said.
“We’ve got everybody’s back,” Kohl added.
Baskova, a student at Fremont Senior High School, said the situation has drawn her closer to her American family. Baskova said she appreciates the care and helpfulness of people here.
“It was a good example of how people in the U.S. come together to help each other out,” Bill Wilch said.
On Dec. 7, Baskova said she looked forward to going to a hospital for a happy occasion, when Gabe and Marci Mackey’s baby — set to be born Christmas Eve — is due to arrive.
Bill Wilch is looking toward the future as well.
“When I was on the airboat, I thought I was done,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be around so any time I have now is bonus time.”
He noted something else.
“It’s a miracle they came down the river when they did,” Wilch said. “If the timing would have been any different – if they would have been five minutes sooner or five minutes later, I wouldn’t be here.”
Kohl said she and Bolden were glad to help and that they listen to their angels. Wilch said he believes their angels saved him and added:
“Everybody that got me through this is proof there are angels on earth.”