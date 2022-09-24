 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremonters receive awards at Girl Scouts Volunteer Awards Ceremony

Girl Scouts Volunteer Retreat

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska recently hosted a volunteer retreat weekend in Nebraska City. It included a Volunteer Awards Ceremony.

 Courtesy

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska recently hosted a Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts.

The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

Joyce Scigo of Fremont was presented a Volunteer of Excellence Award which recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scout members.

Jenny Stewart of Fremont received two awards at the ceremony. Stewart received an appreciation pin which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering Girl Scout leadership experience. She also was presented a 20 Years of Volunteer Service Award.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members. More than 2,500 volunteers help mentor, guide and develop the Girl Scouts.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join Girl Scouts, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or call 402-779-8205.

