Ashley Bignell said shortly after starting to sponsor the Multicultural Club at Fremont High School around five years ago, she knew the Durham Museum’s Holiday Cultural Festival was a great fit for the members.
“Every year when we come back in the fall, that’s the first thing kids ask: “Are we going to the Durham? Are we going to the holiday fair? When is that?’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Calm down, we’ve got a few months.’”
The Multicultural Club took its annual trip to Omaha for the festival last Friday, accompanied by members of the Spanish Club for the first time.
The Holiday Cultural Festival has more than 40 cultural organizations throughout Nebraska and Iowa display their culture through clothing, food and music. Groups include the African Culture Connection, the Friends of Japan at the University of Nebraska Omaha and the Polish Home Omaha.
“The students loved it so much we actually stole their idea and we started doing our own cultural fair every spring at the high school,” Bignell said.
With this cultural fair, the members sell nachos to raise money for events like the Omaha trip. Starting last spring, the club also receives $1,000 annually from Fremont Beef Company for the fair.
“They want to promote learning culture also, and it’s so cool that our community is supporting us in having the kids learn about culture,” said Patricia Sulu, sponsor of the Spanish Club.
Bignell said she has also worked with the Durham to give the students a discount to go to the event.
“So that’s really helped us out cost-wise, because a lot of our students don’t have a ton of money,” she said. “But with Fremont Beef donations, we don’t have to charge the students anything to go, and then the club just pays for everything.”
Last year, the Spanish Club also began assisting the Multicultural Club with its cultural fair in teaming up and choosing a country to represent.
“That almost doubled the size of our cultural fair,” Bignell said. “And so we kind of wanted to give back to the Spanish Club for helping us out, so we had them come on the trip as well.”
Sulu said the members of the Spanish Club were “thrilled” to get to attend the festival.
“They weren’t sure what to expect. We kept saying, ‘It’s a cultural event and you’re going to see all these other cultures,’” she said. “But being there and experiencing that, that was very important for them.”
This year’s trip was the biggest group for FHS, with almost 40 students attending, Bignell said.
The festival began with a parade, with the various groups dressed in their traditional clothing and holding flags. Performers also sang and danced in front of a giant Christmas tree, including Flamenco Omaha, the Nebraska Chinese Association and the Mexican Dance Academy of Nebraska.
“They even had an African group that was beating the drums and dancing,” Sulu said. “And they went wild with that, so that was very cool.”
The students were given passports, which they could stamp at the various booths at the festival. Once full, the passports could be entered in a drawing.
Sulu said the museum was an “eye-opener” for the students as it was able to cater to so many of their interests and was thankful for the opportunity.
“They just loved trying all these different foods, and they were like, ‘Next year, I’m going to bring more money because there are so many different foods from different countries,’” she said. “’I’ve got to try them all.’”
Bignell said she believed the festival is a great opportunity for students to learn about various cultures all in one trip.
“A lot of our kids don’t have the opportunity or the means to travel, and to do this on their own, I think it’s a great way to open their eyes to what else is out there and what’s available,” she said. “I think it inspires them to learn and explore more.”