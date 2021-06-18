Fremont's East Military Farmer's Market looks to continue to diversity its summer selection

However, she said she quickly connected with customers because of the shared desire to pursue a healthy, positive lifestyle.

"It's easy for me to communicate with them," she said.

During the last two years, Von Behren said the market has continued to grow. She based that growth on the community's interest in supporting local business.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are so many talented people right in our own backyard," she said. "And you may not know about them."

Some of the items patrons may find each weekend include fresh, hand-cut flowers, T-shirts and signs.

Von Behren said the vendors have also seen the interest in the market increase, which has only led to more excitement regarding the upcoming season.

"They are really thrilled," she said. "So many of them are stay-at-home moms or people that do this on the side to support their family and they're so talented and I know that they are just thrilled to be able to use their gifts in this way and to put their talents on display for their local audience."

Von Behren said the market's patrons have also welcomed in the new vendors with open arms. Each weekend, she said many patrons can be seen just talking with vendors and developing deeper friendships.