Fremont's East Military Farmer's Market looks to continue to diversity its summer selection

The Fremont Farmers Market has provided fresh, organic produce to the Fremont community for the last 20 years.
Now, the market is looking to further diversify its offerings for the Fremont community. With that, patrons are likely to see more homemade crafts and other products from area vendors.
The market, at the corner of East Military and Clarmar avenues, debuted Saturday and will continue on a weekly basis through the early fall from 7 a.m. to noon.
Working alongside the market's new manager Laura Fitzke, Amy Von Behren said the market has taken on a new identity in recent years.
While almost half of the 12-15 vendors who typically attend each weekend's still primarily sell vegetables and other produce, Von Behren said she has continued to see more crafts-centered vendors show interest in the market.
"We have a range of customers that are so faithful and loyal that come every Saturday and there are lots of people that are great crafters and so we thought about opening it up and having a variety of offerings every Saturday morning," Von Behren said. "We're kind of trying to make it a new and improved Saturday morning market in Fremont."
Von Behren is a crafter herself. She can often be found at the market selling her homemade soaps. When Von Behren set up a booth for the first time at the market two years ago, she was worried that she wouldn't connect with a crowd that was primarily shopping for produce.
However, she said she quickly connected with customers because of the shared desire to pursue a healthy, positive lifestyle.
"It's easy for me to communicate with them," she said.
During the last two years, Von Behren said the market has continued to grow. She based that growth on the community's interest in supporting local business.
"There are so many talented people right in our own backyard," she said. "And you may not know about them."
Some of the items patrons may find each weekend include fresh, hand-cut flowers, T-shirts and signs.
Von Behren said the vendors have also seen the interest in the market increase, which has only led to more excitement regarding the upcoming season.
"They are really thrilled," she said. "So many of them are stay-at-home moms or people that do this on the side to support their family and they're so talented and I know that they are just thrilled to be able to use their gifts in this way and to put their talents on display for their local audience."
Von Behren said the market's patrons have also welcomed in the new vendors with open arms. Each weekend, she said many patrons can be seen just talking with vendors and developing deeper friendships.
With the future of the market looking bright, Von Behren said she is continuing to look for more ways to add something new. Specifically, Von Behren said she would like to see vendors who sell meat and eggs.
Additionally, the farmers market will continue to offer donation opportunities to Fremont's Low Income Ministry.
"We are really excited and are hoping that we will continue to grow, especially with us putting things out on Facebook and trying to highlight and spotlight different vendors every week just to spread the word more," she said. "We're just kind of hoping that it really catches on like wildfire and that we're even more successful than we've been in the past."