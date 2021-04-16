Fremont's emergency dispatchers work 24/7 to help those in need

Looking back on her nearly four-decade career with dispatch, Holzerland said the center is much busier now than it used to be.

“When I first started, we had a single dispatcher working for the city of Fremont, and then a single dispatcher for the rest of the county,” she said. “Currently, we have two or three dispatchers on, but they are busy pretty much all of the time.”

Currently, Holzerland said the center has seven dispatchers on hand. As the center is allowed to have up to 11 on the team, she said interested applicants can sign up on the city of Fremont’s website.

Additionally, two dispatchers are also in the process of training, Holzerland said.

“Most of the training we do here onsite, we have a team of experienced dispatchers who take different modules of training, and we do it on the job here,” she said. “There is one short course that has to be taken at the law enforcement academy for one of the computer systems we use, but the rest of it is onsite here.”

As the job requires the use of different applications and programs, Holzerland said dispatchers-in-training undergo heavy computer learning, as well as geography.