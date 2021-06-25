Fremont's glass recycling bunker emptied in record time thanks to increased traffic

The Fremont community is catching on to an alternative way to dispose of glass in the city.
Last week, the City of Fremont announced that it had emptied its glass recycling bunker located on South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge. It’s not the first time the city has emptied the bunker, but it is by far the fastest.
Since the bunker was introduced as a means to freely deposit glass recycling items in 2019, it has only been emptied twice. It was first emptied 16 months after its debut in October 2020.
Just eight months later, the bunker, which can hold upward of 20 tons of glass recyclables, was emptied and transported to Ripple Glass, a Kansas City-based glass recycling company.
Once recycled, the glass will be transformed into fiberglass insulation, while the amber glass will be recycled back into bottles.
“It was really surprising,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “I figured it was going to be another 16 months, but I think people are really accepting the fact that we should recycle and keep it out of the waste stream. There’s a good reason not to put glass in the trash.”
Glass items accepted at the bunker include:
- Glass food and beverage containers.
- All colors of glass.
- Glassware, including wine and pint glasses.
- Plate glass, but hardware, framing, casing and spacers must be removed.
Labels and caps may remain on glass items when deposited.
Glass items not allowed include:
- Windshields.
- Ceramic, porcelain or milk glass.
- Laminated glass.
- Mirrors.
No trash, bags or boxes will be allowed to be dropped off at the glass bunker.
Newton said he hopes the increased traffic at the bunker is an indicator that the community would support other community recycling sites for cardboard or paper.
I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “I think people are catching on.”
Newton pointed to efforts other cities in Nebraska have undertaken to remove recyclables from waste streams, specifically Lincoln’s decision to ban corrugated cardboard from entering the city’s landfill.
The landfill ban meant all residents and businesses would have to recycle corrugated cardboard, either by using a service offered by one of the city’s garbage haulers or a recycling company, or by taking the cardboard to one of the city’s free public recycling sites.
Newton said he believes a service like that could come to Fremont in the future.
“I do believe that eventually cardboard will come,” he said. “Maybe this will help the community agree that the city should pay for this and we’ll let our taxes pay for this.”