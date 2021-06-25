Fremont's glass recycling bunker emptied in record time thanks to increased traffic

The Fremont community is catching on to an alternative way to dispose of glass in the city.

Last week, the City of Fremont announced that it had emptied its glass recycling bunker located on South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge. It’s not the first time the city has emptied the bunker, but it is by far the fastest.

Since the bunker was introduced as a means to freely deposit glass recycling items in 2019, it has only been emptied twice. It was first emptied 16 months after its debut in October 2020.

Just eight months later, the bunker, which can hold upward of 20 tons of glass recyclables, was emptied and transported to Ripple Glass, a Kansas City-based glass recycling company.

Once recycled, the glass will be transformed into fiberglass insulation, while the amber glass will be recycled back into bottles.

“It was really surprising,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “I figured it was going to be another 16 months, but I think people are really accepting the fact that we should recycle and keep it out of the waste stream. There’s a good reason not to put glass in the trash.”

Glass items accepted at the bunker include: