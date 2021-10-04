Fremont's Hy-Vee sells winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket

If you bought a Lucky For Life ticket at Hy-Vee in Fremont for the Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing, you may be holding a winning ticket.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday’s Lucky For Life draw matched all five winning white ball numbers for the second prize. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #1185, 840 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Lucky For Life draw were White 01, 12, 24, 25, 37, and Lucky Ball 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

This is the second $25,000 a year for life winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Nebraska.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Nebraska became the 25th lottery to join the multi-state Lucky For Life game in August 2017. The odds of winning the $25,000 a Year for Life prize in Lucky For Life are 1 in 1,813,028. “For Life” prizes can be paid as an annuity for the length of a winner’s natural life, or as one cash payment. A minimum of 20 years’ worth of payments is guaranteed with the annuity option. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.

