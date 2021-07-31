Fremont's National Night Out event planned for Monday night

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year’s event, which was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw fewer families participating, Brown said.

“I’m hoping that families do attend since it is back to its normally scheduled time of the year that we’re hosting the event,” she said. “So as for back to normal, everything’s going to be normal because I just want families to come and have fun and get the information and just have a care-free, enjoyable evening.”

The next night from 6-8:30 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will also host a National Night Out in North Bend at City Park.

“I’m glad that there are other communities that are starting to sponsor the event and involving families,” Brown said.

Brown said she’s hoping the event will teach families that there are people in the community who are willing to help others out in case of an emergency.

“That’s what I really want people to gain from it,” she said, “is that there are resources in Fremont and our surrounding communities that some don’t even know about and haven’t even considered a possibility of that they could reach out to them, whether it be a crisis or just something like a simple question that needs answered.”

