Fremont's National Night Out event planned for Monday night

Multiple community members, nonprofits and organizations will have games and educational opportunities for this year’s National Night Out next week.
The crime and drug prevention event, which is sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club and Fremont Police Department, will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 2 at John C. Fremont City Park.
The 38th annual national event connects families while sharing conversations in taking a stand against crime in the community, said Diane Brown, Fremont Kiwanis chairperson for the event.
“It’s just a night for the community to get together to talk about a stand against crime in our community,” she said, “and gives the kids an opportunity to know that the police are not the bad guys and that they can reach out to them if they need help.”
Participating entities in the National Night out include the FBI, FPD and the Nebraska State Patrol, which will have a rollover simulator.
The National Night Out will also have the Three Rivers Public Health Department, Great Western Bank, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Dodge County Head Start, CASA of the Midlands and Keep Fremont Beautiful taking part, as well as a demonstration from the Rosenbach Warriors.
“They have little games or activities that the kids can participate in,” Brown said. “So it’s all about family and being connected in one spot at one time for everyone to enjoy.”
Last year’s event, which was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw fewer families participating, Brown said.
“I’m hoping that families do attend since it is back to its normally scheduled time of the year that we’re hosting the event,” she said. “So as for back to normal, everything’s going to be normal because I just want families to come and have fun and get the information and just have a care-free, enjoyable evening.”
The next night from 6-8:30 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will also host a National Night Out in North Bend at City Park.
“I’m glad that there are other communities that are starting to sponsor the event and involving families,” Brown said.
Brown said she’s hoping the event will teach families that there are people in the community who are willing to help others out in case of an emergency.
“That’s what I really want people to gain from it,” she said, “is that there are resources in Fremont and our surrounding communities that some don’t even know about and haven’t even considered a possibility of that they could reach out to them, whether it be a crisis or just something like a simple question that needs answered.”