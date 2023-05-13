Not every nurse can do the job that Collette Heiman does.

Heiman is a registered nurse and case manager for Methodist Fremont Health Hospice. She’s been involved in hospice care for 15 years.

The person who nominated Heiman as one of Fremont’s Nurses for 2023 said this:

“Collette came to us in a time of sadness and dread. She brought a light to our dark moments. The early morning hours after my daughter passed, she came and comforted us. Removed/covered items that would be triggering. She cried with us. She walked with the coroner out to make sure my baby wasn’t alone. She still checks in on us. One amazing nurse in a field that many couldn’t do. Will forever hold this woman in my heart.”

Originally from Gretna — when it was a small town — Heiman went to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and has lived in Elkhorn for the last 40 years.

Heiman easily tells what she loves about nursing.

“It is being with people,” Heiman said. “You’re dealing with the worst thing that’s going to happen to somebody, a loved one is going to pass. That’s the hardest part. But they should be able to do it with comfort and dignity and wherever they feel comfortable — either at home, at a friend’s home, in a facility. It’s their choice.”

As for her own background, Heiman comes from a family of 10.

“I’m from a big family and chaos is normal,” she said, smiling.

Perhaps that and other factors are why Heiman — described by her boss as unflappable and unshaken — is able to stay calm in different situations.

“I’ve been doing hospice for over 15 years and I think if anything was going to happen — it probably already has,” she said.

Heiman and her spouse have four children and seven grandchildren.

Recently, Heiman was part of a Q and A with the Fremont Tribune. Her responses are below:

Q. How many years have you been in nursing?

A. 32 years.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. Proud to say I have been married to my husband, Dale, for 39 years. We raised our four children in Elkhorn, however since working in Fremont since 2009 — our youngest daughter attended and graduated from Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School. We have been blessed with five grandchildren and our middle daughter and son-in-law are expecting twin girls in May. (Their daughter recently gave birth to twin girls, so now they have seven grandchildren.)

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. My older sister is an RN (registered nurse). She encouraged me.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. Being a nurse is like a having a passport to explore so many different areas or specialties. There is a niche for everyone, limitless opportunities, and I cannot name another profession that is more conducive to raising a family.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. Being a hospice RN, people immediately think of cancer and geriatric patients. I have had the privilege and honor to care for a few angels on earth. Pediatric cases are rare, however, there is a need for comfort and dignity at end of life even if that patient is an infant and their life is too short.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. Originally started out to be CPA (Certified Public Accountant), quickly realized I cannot sit at a desk all day.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. Nursing has allowed me to work a schedule that is best for my needs, while still making a decent wage. I also really enjoy meeting so many amazing people and getting to hear their life story.

Q. Future plans?

A. Plan to (eventually) retire from Methodist Fremont Health Hospice. Jokingly gave my boss a 5-year notice.