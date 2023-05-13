John Furman could be described as conscientious, diligent, personable and respected.

The person who nominated Furman as one of Fremont’s Nurses of 2023 didn’t use all these words, but provided a detailed and complimentary description of a man dedicated to his work.

Furman grew up in Clay Center and went to Chadron State College for two years. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Nursing, Western Nebraska Division. He’s a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The person who nominated Furman wrote this:

“John always makes everyone feel important and takes the time to listen to patients, families and staff. When he is supervisor on the weekends, I hear the other nurses comment he is the only supervisor that has ever made rounds twice daily just to see how everything is going on the units.

“He is a quick thinker and takes care of the scheduling when call-ins happen quickly and efficiently. John always has a smile and enjoys kidding with others. John is a true team player and has respect from many other nurses, CNAs, med aides and residents and their families.”

If Furman seems helpful, it could be because that’s what he really enjoys about his career.

“The joy that I get out of helping people — actually helping a person through whatever their need is — whether it’s healing or talking or entertainment or education — the actual act of helping — that’s what I like about nursing,” he said.

During the flood of 2019 — when there were concerns that Rawhide Creek might overflow its banks — Furman helped manage where residents from Dunklau Gardens were relocated in the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and other staff members helped care for COVID positive patients in specialized rooms at Dunklau Gardens.

Recently, Furman was part of a Q and A with the Fremont Tribune. His responses are below:

Q. How many years have you been in nursing?

A. 19.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I have three wonderful daughters, ages 20, 6, and 4. My wife, Elizabeth, and I have been married since 2016.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. When I was a junior in high school, there was a big push for students to know what they were going to do the rest of their life, as a career. As a result, I was required to complete a day of job shadowing. I chose to follow a nurse, because it was the quickest and easiest way to meet the requirement. I followed a male nurse and was shown the critical thinking and autonomy the profession had. From that day, I knew I was going to be a nurse.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. Nursing is a great profession due to the ease of transitioning into a completely new specialty if you are ever looking for a change. I have worked medical/surgical/ortho, intensive care, house supervisor of a hospital, director and assistant director of nursing in a skilled nursing facility, and my current position of direct care nurse on a skilled rehab unit. Every one of these positions have given me the most rewarding part about my job — helping my patients heal and get better. I love what I do because I get to help people heal.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. In my early years of nursing, I worked with a patient that had an amputation. The healing process was not going well. The physician ordered for the patient to have leeches applied to the stump to promote this person’s healing. This was an awesome experience! (It worked).

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I used to dream about being a very successful financial adviser. How money works in our society fascinates me.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. Nursing has provided me the mobility that my personality needs to keep getting better. From changing specialties to changing locations or even facilities, a good nurse can adapt into a new position and continue to learn and grow within the profession. That is very important to me, the choice to make a change.

Q. Future plans?

A. I love where I am at, and what I do. I am fully supported by the organization that I work for on a personal and professional level. When my wife graduates with her graduate degree, we will be able to make decisions for our future endeavors. But for now, I have no plans to leave Dunklau Gardens and skilled rehab nursing.