If you’re going into a surgery or coming out of one, you want a nurse like Sydney Ortmeier to help you.

Ortmeier works in the pre-op area within the surgery department of Methodist Fremont Health. This is where patients are prepared for surgery.

She also works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) or “recovery room” in the hospital.

Nurses such as Ortmeier are specially trained, critical care nurses who provide constant monitoring, while patients recover from anesthesia.

When a patient comes out of surgery, Ortmeier makes sure they’re in stable condition before she sends them to what’s called Phase II (the post-operative area within in the surgery department), where they more fully wake up and have something to eat and drink before going home.

Ortmeier’s work with patients hasn’t gone unnoticed. The person who nominated Ortmeier to be one of Fremont’s Nurses for 2023 described her this way:

“Sydney is a passionate, caring caregiver. She treated a friend’s brother who credits her for saving his life. We definitely need more people like her.”

Ortmeier is originally from Creston, Nebraska, a small town of 200 people, located halfway between Norfolk and Columbus, said she likes her job, because it’s different each day.

Recently, Ortmeier was part of a Q and A with the Fremont Tribune. Her responses are below:

Q. How many years have you been in nursing?

A. I have been a registered nurse for seven years.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I have been married to my husband, Jason, two years in June. We have a daughter who will be turning 1 next month. I also have a cat named, Hiccup, and a 6-month-old puppy named, Zeus.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. I have known I wanted to be a nurse since I was in the seventh grade. I was sick when I was in the seventh grade and was admitted into the Children’s Hospital. All the nurses I had take care of me were amazing, but one in particular made a lasting impression on me. I remember after she took care of me thinking how I wanted to do what she did. I thought about other career paths in high school, but ultimately nursing was always what I stuck to.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. One of the things I find most rewarding about being a nurse is being able to advocate for my patients — when they open up to me about concerns or questions they have in regard to their health or diagnosis and feeling like I can help them to find the answers they are looking for — whether that be to call a doctor, find resources to guide them to, or help to find education and help teach them. I feel like this is one way to really make an impact and to feel like I am helping just a little bit to make a difference in someone’s life.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. I love laughing with my patients and family every day, whether that is them or me cracking a joke just to help lighten the mood. Unfortunately, in nursing you also have sad moments quite often. You just hope that you can help patients and family through those hard times the best you can. The moment in nursing that really sticks out to me is during COVID. We had to cancel surgeries sometimes due to unforeseen circumstances, but I got a patient ready one morning and the patient was able to have surgery because they were already ready.

The family thanked me over and over and the next day delivered a whole sheet cake to our department and had written me a note. I still have that note.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. I am glad I choose nursing, because every day is a different day. You meet different people every day and sometimes I get the chance to impact their lives and sometimes they impact mine. I try to connect with every patient I take care of and genuinely enjoy getting to know about them and their families. You find out it is a small world, sometimes, and get to connect over places you’ve been, people you know, or past and present places you lived.

Q. Future plans?

A. I currently work in pre-op and PACU. I enjoy my job very much. I plan to stay in my current role and learn as much as I can from the people I get to work with every day. I have thought about going back to school and might eventually. At this time though, I plan to focus on my family and maybe will try to expand it in the future.