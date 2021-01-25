 Skip to main content
Fremont's snow emergency remains in effect through noon Tuesday
Fremont's snow emergency remains in effect through noon Tuesday

The City of Fremont’s Snow Emergency remains in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 26, at noon. Parking on designated snow routes is prohibited at this time.

Residential streets will be cleared. Snow removal of residential streets will not begin until the snowfall ceases. This is anticipated to be in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The city thanks residents for their patience as crews work to keep emergency snow routes cleared and then begin to clear residential streets once the snowfall ceases.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Fremont and the surrounding area until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy snow will continue through the evening before tapering off to light snow after midnight. Snowfall totals will range from 6 to 16 inches.

Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. This will create areas of blowing snow, especially in open areas.

