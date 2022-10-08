Fremont's young professionals grow through networking

Getting established in a new community and trying to develop a career can be downright scary.

It helps to have a group of people who know the lay of the land and can make you feel like you’re in the right place.

The Fremont Area Young Professionals welcomes individuals between the ages of 21 and 39 who are working full time in the greater Fremont vicinity.

Monthly events include social networking, tours of local businesses, volunteering, and lunch & learns.

Chris Coffman, a financial advisor for Investment Advisors, Inc., serves as president of FAYP.

“It’s an organization for individuals under 40 in the community to get out and meet each other in a more relaxed social and professional setting. I’ve found that younger people in Fremont tend to either stay within a smaller circle of friends or go out of town for their entertainment,” he said. “This group is a way to meet younger, like-minded people in the community and expand your professional and social network.”

Emma Oborny, a business development and events specialist at Midland University, has been with FAYP for three years.

She takes care of the group’s graphic design and social media.

“I’m originally from David City, but moved to Fremont in 2016 to attend Midland University,” Oborny said. “I heard about FAYP from a friend during my senior year and never looked back.

“It gives me a chance to meet and interact with other young professionals,” she added. “Because of these events, I’ve met some people that I probably wouldn’t have met otherwise. These connections have helped me in my current job.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of belonging to a group like the Young Professionals is the opportunity to connect with other young professionals as well as parents who are working and balancing family life.

“It can be hard to navigate professional and personal life,” Oborny said. “FAYP recognizes that need.”

Monthly get-togethers include social and sporting events, group tours of local businesses, Lunch & Learn, and service projects.

“We host meetings during the lunch hour for those individuals who can only make it during the day,” said Brenda Wilberding, one of FAYP’s event coordinators. “We also host evening events for those who can’t get away over the lunch hour. We invite members to include significant others who are also young professionals in the community, and we offer events where families are welcome.”

A graduate of Midland University with a degree in journalism, Wilberding is director of Midland’s Career Studio.

“My goal is to connect students with opportunities of growth and prepare them with career development resources,” she said. “One of those resources is providing mock interview experiences to current students. With the connections made through FAYP, I’ve been able to bring in several young professionals to help conduct these interviews, giving students experience and confidence as they navigate their pathway to their careers.”

Wilberding sees the FAYP as a resource for her to provide greater service to Midland students while giving herself the opportunity to build lasting friendships.

“It is such a blessing that I’ve had the opportunity to serve as a member of and on the board of FAYP,” Wilberding said. “I’m so grateful to have FAYP as a part of our community and hope more young professionals will consider joining our group to help keep talent local.”

Coffman noted something else.

“One of the things we try to do,” Coffman said, “is encourage Midland students to learn about some of the exciting things happening in the community. It’s our hope that many of them will decide to stay here once they graduate.”

Ten years ago, Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman was the keynote speaker at a luncheon hosted by the FAYP.

“We don’t want to lose our young people,” he said. “You’re our source of energy, excitement, and enthusiasm as we go forward.”

Each spring FAYP enjoys a special meeting with Fremont’s mayor.

“It was an honor to speak to the Fremont Area Young Professionals and listen to their goals and aspirations for the Fremont community,” Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “We have an energetic and ambitious group of young leaders, and it is exciting to see all they are accomplishing in our community.”

As Fremont continues to grow, Spellerberg sees the importance of engaging Fremont’s young professionals as well as families regarding their goals for the future.

“I want to thank the Fremont Area Young Professionals for their work and collaboration as we help make Fremont a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.

Maggie Hiatt, director of property management for Don Peterson & Associates, learned about FAYP through Emma Oborny, a fellow Midland alumnus.

“My involvement with this group has helped me network myself and my business as well as form connections with other local business professionals,” Hiatt said. “I am looking forward to my continued participation with FAYP as it will not only help me build my business as a local realtor, but also allow me to make new relationships in the community.”

David Mayfield is a financial representative for Northwestern Mutual. He joined FAYP earlier this year.

“Brenda Wilberding introduced me to this group when we were discussing the best ways for me to meet other young professionals in Fremont and be more plugged into the community,” Mayfield said. “Since I am not originally from Fremont, or Nebraska for that matter, being a part of this group has help me get to know more people in Fremont and has helped me understand the community better.”

Mayfield grew up in a small town in Tennessee and appreciates the tightknit atmosphere of small cities.

“Neighbors care for one another and look out for each other,” he said. “Members of FAYP have help me become more a part of this community, connect me with leaders of the community, and it makes me excited each day to serve my clients well.”

Also on board to help newcomers find their way are FAYP’s Vice President Chase Dillon of the Sid Dillon Auto Dealership, and Treasurer/Event Planner Spencer Wilson of the Yost Law Firm.

The remainder of the year promises some fun activities for those who choose to be part of the FAYP.

On Oct. 26 the group will be at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center to see the Midland Warriors play against the College of Saint Mary. Pizza, pop, and water will be served in the suites.

Nov. 9 is when FAYP will be serving a meal at Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Fremont’s homeless shelter.

“This will be our first year doing this,” Oborny said, “and we are excited to be doing a new service project that we’ve never done before.”

Dec. 2 is the date for the annual Christmas party, which includes a ride on the Christmas Lights Party Bus as well as the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

“This year will be our third annual ugly sweater Christmas party,” Oborny said. “The person with the ugliest Christmas sweater will win a gift card to one of our local businesses.”

The Party Bus takes the group around town for a look at Christmas lights.

“This event has turned into a group favorite,” Oborny added. “It’s a fun way to end the year.”

Many events are planned two to three months ahead as the directors line up speakers and building tours as well as social events. Those interested are encouraged to follow FAYP’s Facebook page for the calendar of events as well as periodic updates.