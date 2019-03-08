Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Liberty Tax ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1455 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Clue,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.