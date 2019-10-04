Tribune staff
TodayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Tommy’s Express ribbon cutting ceremony, 9-10 a.m., 2323 E. 23rd Ave. South, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Work Ready Community Kickoff Celebration, 3-5 p.m., Hansen-Mueller, 805 S. Union St., Fremont. Dodge County is taking the first steps in becoming a Work Ready Community.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with ham and au gratin potatoes. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center's Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Warrior football community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend the homecoming barbecue sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company. The Midland University football team will then take on Briar Cliff.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Tailgate party, 2:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Those attending are asked to bring snacks to share. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2nd Annual White Light Mile, 6:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St., with the finish between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.run-ne.com/wlm.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Midwest Street Rod Association Arlington Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Arlington. The car show is held in conjunction with the Arlington Community Church Fall Festival.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington. There will be a craft show at the Arlington Auditorium along with lunch and pie. There also will be a car show.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
German food dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland Swedish Heritage Center basement, Oakland. Cost is a freewill donation. Following the dinner, there will be a free presentation by Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau’s David Marsh. He will present “Music of the Germanic Lands,” playing historical German instruments and telling stories and singing folk songs as people brought their culture to Nebraska.
Fremont Fire Department Open House, 1-3 p.m., 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. The open house will include station tours, fire safety handouts, fire department vehicles, 911 simulator, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt safety and a bounce house. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.
Lon D. Wright Power Plant Open House, 1-3 p.m., 2701 E. First St., Fremont. The open house will include power plant tours, Department of Utility vehicles and large equipment, linemen dress up and electrical safety handouts.
Fremont Area Right to Life’s Annual Nationwide Life Chain, 2-3:30 p.m., 23rd Street (starting west of Village Inn), Fremont. Signs will be available in the Fremont Mall parking lot. For more information, call Jan at 402-721-2196, Arlene at 402-721-3808 or Wade at 402-616-4333.
Remembrance Event, 4 p.m., roundabout across the street from Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. The event will honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. The ceremony will include a butterfly release. Parking will be available at Methodist Fremont Health Family Care and Internal Medicine clinic.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.