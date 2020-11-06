Friday calendar

Saturday

Christmas Revisited sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds from the sale, sponsored by the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary, will benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post. Applicable health department guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended and will be available on-site.