Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Max D Designs, Printing & More, 1720 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be hot turkey sandwich for $7.99 plus tax.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Fall at the Farm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase. Everyone is invited to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
‘50s and ’60s DJ dance sponsored by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Camp Fontanelle Barbecue Re-Imagined, noon, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The grill will be near the camping caves. The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, carrots, drink and dessert. There will be worship under the tent at 11 a.m.
Opening day for the pumpkin patch and corn maze, 1-6 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Activities include a 9-acre corn maze, laser tag, pedal karts, two jumping pillows, roller racers, 700-foot zipline, petting barn, hayrack rides and more.
Quilt auction, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Handmade quilts in a variety of sizes and styles will be sold at the auction.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
