Friday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be hot turkey sandwich for $7.99 plus tax.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Fall at the Farm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase. Everyone is invited to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.