Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Holiday Open House, 9-10 a.m., Don Peterson & Associates, 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the LifeHouse Food Pantry.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Hometown Holiday Celebration, 5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. The music department will be sponsoring a soup supper from 5-8 p.m. in the lunch room. A cookie walk will feature one dozen cookies for $5. Elementary Christmas programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. (kindergarten-second grade) and 7:30 p.m. (third-fifth grade) in the gym. Santa will be on hand for pictures from 5-8 p.m. in the SPED Room. A holiday craft fair will feature local crafters. A book fair from 5-8 p.m. will support the school library.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing classic country music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Proceeds will go to youth activities.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
St. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and sweet rolls will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. while a luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be live music, baked goods, candy and raffle items.
Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Kids can get their picture taken with Santa, hear a story read by Mrs. Claus, make some crafts and eat pancakes.
Fremont Parks and Recreation’s 42nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
75th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served from 9-11 a.m. while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound. There also will be a variety of homemade candy and baked goods, holiday crafts/gifts, a silent auction, photo booth, Santa Claus and raffle items. Admission is free.
28th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the LWML.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 10 a.m. to noon, Dollar General, North Bend. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 1-3 p.m., Dollar General, Hooper. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 3:30-5 p.m., Dollar General, East Military Avenue, Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $30 per team. The top prize is a $10 American gold eagle coin. The prizes were provided in memory of Travis Freund.
Pictured with Santa Paws, 1-3 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont. The Dodge County Humane Society invites you to bring your furry friend to have a picture taken with Santa.
Service of Memories, 1 p.m., Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The service to honor those no longer with us will include candle lighting with special holiday ornaments. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information, call 402-721-2880.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Pictures can be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (one per child or family). Gift bags will be given to children (while supplies last). Those attending are asked to bring food donations for the food pantry.
Colors of Christmas, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University, Fremont. Midland Performing Arts’ annual collaborative concert will feature all university ensembles, including band, choir, dance, a cappella choirs, as well as the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Back to Bethlehem: An Interactive Journey to the Manger, 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to see shops and stalls, music and crafts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. This year, guests also can see a dramatic reenactment of the nativity through vibrant art and actors’ shadows.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.