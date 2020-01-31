Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome. Class II Band featuring Jerry Stingley will play from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge.
“Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Homemade chili, vegetable and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers, relish, desserts and beverages. Tickets are a $6 donation. Children 3 and under may eat for tree.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“Working,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.