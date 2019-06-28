Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Extreme Outdoor Power ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 805 S. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Chamber Night at the Fremont Moo, 5:30 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. A ribbon cutting will be at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks. Tickets are $5 for Chamber members and will be available at the gate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Life’s A Beach on Fremont Island, 6 p.m., Ilgenfritz parking lot, Third Street and Park Avenue (behind L.A. Fire Door & Grill), Fremont. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Bobby Figueroa will play from 8-9 p.m. and The Write-Offs will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event, a benefit for victims and first responders of the March flood, will include food, drinks and auction items.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Worship and praise night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. A freewill offering will be collected by benefit Trinity’s Youth Program.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayAmerican Red Cross blood drive in honor of Drake Hegy, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767 and use sponsor code DRAKEHEGY.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont’s First 0.5K – The “Race” for the Rest of Us, 10 a.m., Thrivent Financial, 340 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and medal to celebrate their achievement. Proceeds will benefit the Fremont Area Community Foundation Flood Relief & Recovery Fund.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Airboat Club fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Ticket donations are $12 per adult and $6 per child. Tickets may be purchased from any boat club member or by calling Jim Johnstone at 402-720-3117. Bring your own beverages. There also will be raffles.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.