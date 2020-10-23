Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special this week is chili or chili dog with cheesy fries and a cinnamon roll. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for a hayrack ride and trunk or treating. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar will open at 10 a.m. for this week’s Nebraska football game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. The free event is being sponsored by the Fremont Downtown Development Group and Fremont Lifegate Church. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Search for Treats in the Maze, 2-4, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Costumes are encouraged.
Community Halloween Parade, 3-5 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, Fremont. This socially distanced walk-thru parade will feature no tricks, just treats. The first 200 kids through the parade get a treat bag.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
