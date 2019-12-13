Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Diers Lord Lincoln Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of chicken enchilada with rice. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
A Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. The concert is being presented by the church’s praise team.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds will go to community projects.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. A freewill offering will be collected during the performance. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.
Teen book club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concerts, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., West Point Community Theatre, 237 N. Main St., West Point. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org. Proceeds will benefit the West Point Community Theatre Restoration Project.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. The menu will include chicken, potatoes, vegetable, salad, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“The Star of Bethlehem,” 7 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.