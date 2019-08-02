Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the swine show, companion animal show, dog show, livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, Exotic Animal Encounters, co-ed softball tournament, pony rides, North Bend Community Band performance, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power Demonstrations, concert featuring Hairball with Sheila Greenland, UFFDA comedy skits, and music by the Dylan Bloom Band.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, face painting, carnival rides and games, and concert featuring Dylan Scott and Bucka Rose.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayDodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include a mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, beef show, rabbit show, beer garden, bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, child identification program, chainsaw artist, tractor rides, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, pony rides, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie tractor pull, barbecue, baseball games, carnival, beer/wine tasting, demolition derby & tough trucks, music by “8cho Brass Band” and The Francis Brothers.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, face painting, livestock round robin showmanship, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Pavilion, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. Any child below the age of 18 will receive a still photograph suitable for the Amber Alert System, a video of a short interview depicting the child from every side, a set of digital fingerprints, a toothprint impression and DNA cheek swab collected by dental personnel and instructions of how to preserve the identification samples. The program is provided at no charge to participating parents.
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The musical will be performed by participants of the 7th Annual Summer Musical Camp. This free performance is open to the public and will be general admission seating.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayDodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the Purple Ribbon Run, pancake feed, community church service, chainsaw artist, classic/out of field tractor pull, beer garden, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, baseball finals, round robin showmanship, pony rides, co-ed softball, parade, barbecue, kid zone animal auction, beer garden, Pioneer Farm Family & Good Neighbor Award presentations, Mark Poppe Memorial Scholarship presentation, wood carving auction, and free family show featuring comedian/magician Gayle Becwar.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the craft fair/farmers market, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award recognition and 4-H livestock sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive, 9:30 a.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The steam locomotive is scheduled to depart Fremont at 10:15 a.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.