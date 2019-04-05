Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Jake Worthington. Combo tickets at the gate will be $25 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. All flood volunteers and first responders will receive free admission. A concert-only ticket is $15 for adults. Children will be admitted free with adult admission.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Backin’ the Browns, 1 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont. A Texas Hold’em fundraiser will begin at 1 p.m. Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. for registration and rules. A spaghetti feed will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be a live auction between NCAA Final Four games (about 7:15 p.m.). There also will be raffle items. A cash bar will be served by the Bergan Booster Club. The fundraiser will support Jon Brown as he fights cancer.
Poetry workshop, 2-3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Ruth Williams will lead the workshop and present select readings from her newest book of poetry, “Flatlands.” The event is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Flooding Fremont With Love Benefit, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Corner Bar, 300 N. Main St., Fremont. All money raised will go to Fremont Area United Way.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Beams & Dreams, 5:30 p.m., Fremont Golf Club. The annual event is a talent show that raises awareness and funds for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity. For ticket information, visit www.fremonthabitat.org.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Ned LeDoux and Jake Worthington. Saturday combo tickets at the gate will be $45 for adults. Saturday concert-only tickets at the gate will be $35 for adults and $15 for children. Bull riding-only tickets are $20 for adults and $1 for children with adult admission.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ace Hardware, 1660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Food Truck Flood Relief Rally, noon to 3 p.m., 747 N. Broad St., Fremont. Seven food trucks from Omaha will gather to help feed the flood victims and first responders. Everyone is welcome. The rally will include: Well Seasoned, Dire Lion, Taste of New Orleans, Orange Leaf, Chaima’s African Cuisine and Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza. The trucks will be accepting donations in return for the food. All donation amounts are welcome, and the proceeds from the rally will be given to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, which has established a flood relief distribution.
Midland at the Library: An Afternoon of Literature, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Midland professor Dr. Henry Krusiewicz, Midland alum John Mullen, and current Midland students will read their creative writing. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Elisa or John at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.