Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday2nd Annual Calvin Crest Family Fun Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Calvin Crest, south of Fremont. Activities will include a fun run/walk, music, yard games, kids’ fun run, Tai Chi, outdoor worship, guided nature hike, barbecue lunch, swimming, bingo, camp tour, organized camp games, silent auction, bounce house, dunk tank, crafts, hayrack rides and more.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. The menu will include fish, coleslaw and fries. Bring your own beverages. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased from any club member or at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayFremont Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving a breakfast of pancakes and sausages. There will be face painting and balloons from 9-11 a.m. along with helicopters and classic cars. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder,” 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Charlotte Endorf along with her husband, Kevin, will bring to life the many accomplishments of Grace Snyder. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tara Vaughan presents “She Rocks,” 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.