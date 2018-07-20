Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Dodge County Board of Equalization meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Opening of the Burt County Fair, 10 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, live music by The Links, Omaha Acapella Group, Omaha Percussion and Third Frate, public fashion show and special awards and 4-H coronation.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Free skin cancer screenings, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Health Medical Center’s Health Park Plaza, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Screenings will be performed by Deb Baker, APRN, and are offered by appointment only. To request a free screening, call 402-727-3439. Limited spots are available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. All active duty military and veterans get in free with a valid ID. Aksarben Farm Families also will be recognized. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Burt County Fair, 8 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, volleyball tournament, companion animal show, meat goat show, sheep snow, carnival, pie judging, cycle pony “horse races”, demolition derby and live music.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jog for a Dog, 10 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, east side, near The Tow Line. Check-in/registration is from 9-10 a.m. at the check-in booth. The 5K run will loop around the entire State Lakes while the 2-mile family walk will be marked be signs. A party after the race will include kids’ activities, cop car tours, fire truck tours, a bounce house, snow cones and a dunk tank. The event will be held rain or shine.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime yoga, 2-2:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for all ages.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Burt County Fair, 9 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the beef show, antique tractor show, carnival, parade, barbecue, Jeff Quinn magic, mutton bustin’ and donkey polo.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Opening of the Saunders County Fair, 10 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include a praise and worship service, 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Style Review and 4-H Archery Contest.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Family Fishing Event, 4-8 p.m., Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo. A fishing trailer will have rods and reels to borrow, bait and certified fishing instructors. No experience is necessary. The event is free. All participants age 16 or older need a 2018 fishing permit if they fish at the event.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.