Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Hope Center Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 555 W. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Walk for Clean Water, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1 ½ miles east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30, Fremont. Check-in is from 9-9:30 a.m. From 9:30-10:30 a.m., walkers, families and friends will walk the perimeter of the church green. Donations given (checks payable to Peace Lutheran) will be forwarded entirely to World Vision International.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Graduation, 5 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
60th Annual Fremont Coin Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The annual event features a collection of coin dealers who can help coin enthusiasts sell, purchase or appraise valuable coins and other currency. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.